"This could be the game of the tournament" - Aakash Chopra on DC vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the IPL 2025 clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could be the game of the tournament. However, he reckoned that RCB have the edge due to their all-win record in away games.

DC will host RCB in Match 46 of IPL 2025 in Delhi in the evening game on Sunday, April 27. A win for either side will take them to the top of the points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that the DC-RCB IPL 2025 clash could be a riveting affair, but picked the visitors as the favorites.

"In whose favor are the scales tilted? Since they are on the road, I will say the scales are tilted towards RCB. However, this could be the game of the tournament. This game will be enjoyable," he said (6:00).

Chopra opined that DC's batting, which has fared well thus far, could come unstuck any day.

"I feel DC's batting is working thus far, but will get stuck someday for sure. They have been doing a decent job, but I feel something might get stuck. It may be this game, or it might just be my thinking, and it might never happen," he observed.

With 323 runs at a strike rate of 153.80 in seven innings, KL Rahul is the Delhi Capitals' highest run-scorer in IPL 2025. Abishek Porel (225 runs at a strike rate of 146.10 in eight innings) is the only other DC player to aggregate more than 200 runs this season.

"The home team has gone towards all made in India" - Aakash Chopra on DC's playing combination ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

Karun Nair and Abishek Porel have opened for DC in their last two games in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Delhi Capitals have relied more on Indian players in IPL 2025 and haven't even fielded four overseas cricketers in their playing combination in their last few games.

"The home team has gone towards all made in India, although they finally decided to play Dushmantha Chameera. However, they are still playing with only three overseas - (Tristan) Stubbs, (Mitchell) Starc and Dushmantha Chameera," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Abishek Porel and Karun Nair will potentially continue to open for the home team.

"I still don't know what's the news about Faf du Plessis. It doesn't seem like they wish to play Jake Fraser-McGurk currently. So what this team will do, I have got no idea. Abishek Porel and Karun Nair might only be seen opening," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Chopra highlighted that the presence of Nair and KL Rahul in the DC lineup and Virat Kohli and Suyash Sharma in the RCB lineup makes it an 'interesting' affair.

"Karun Nair comes from Bengaluru and will now play against them. KL Rahul is from Bengaluru and will play against them. The opposing team has Virat Kohli and Suyash Sharma, who come from Delhi. However, they will play against Delhi. So it's a very interesting game," he stated.

Karun Nair wasn't part of DC's playing combination when KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 53-ball 93 in their six-wicket win against RCB in Bengaluru on April 10. While Virat Kohli scored 22 runs off 14 deliveries, Suyash Sharma registered figures of 1/25 in four overs in that game.

