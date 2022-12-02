"This guy deserves RESPECT" - Fans react as Sheldon Jackson tons up to guide Saurashtra to the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 title

A pristine century from Sheldon Jackson saw Saurashtra clinch the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, beating Maharashtra in the final by 5 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 2. The Jaydev Unadkat-led side, who were crowned Ranji Trophy champions in 2019-20, have now bagged their second Vijay Hazare Trophy title.
Jackson entered the final on the back of a lean run of form, having compiled just 164 runs in the tournament at an average of 27.33. He put it behind him to save his best for the last and struck a fluent unbeaten 133 off 136 deliveries to ensure that Saurashtra chased down 249.
The wicketkeeper-batter has been a consistent performer on the domestic circuit for years now. That elusive Indian call-up hasn't come his way though, with former cricketers such as Harbhajan Singh also publicly expressing their shock over the years.
On the big day though, the ageless veteran proved his mettle with a high-quality innings under pressure. Twitterati waxed lyrical on him for the same, with some of them also expressing their surprise over how his consistent performances over the years have gone unnoticed by the national selectors.
Sheldon Jackson, bowlers shine for Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 final
Electing to bowl first upon winning the toss, Saurashtra's seamers, led by skipper Unadkat, let the ball off a string to keep the batters on their toes. Despite getting off to a slow start, Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad flicked a switch and racked up a third consecutive century.
Chirag Jani then led the way in the death overs, picking up a hat-trick in the penultimate over as Maharashtra were restricted to 248/9. In response, a solid 125-run stand for the opening wicket between Jackson and Harvik Desai set the ideal foundation for Saurashtra.
Desai departed for a 67-ball 50, with Mukesh Choudhary breaking the game open. Even as wickets fell at regular intervals, Jackson held his nerve before Jani joined him and chipped in an unbeaten 25-ball 30.
Jackson then sealed the deal with a six and a four to spark the celebrations in the Saurashtra camp.
While he was announced the Player of the Match, Gaikwad bagged the Player of the Tournament honors for finishing with 660 runs in five games at a gargantuan average of 220 and a strike-rate of 113.59.
