"This guy deserves RESPECT" - Fans react as Sheldon Jackson tons up to guide Saurashtra to the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 title

A pristine century from Sheldon Jackson saw Saurashtra clinch the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, beating Maharashtra in the final by 5 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 2. The Jaydev Unadkat-led side, who were crowned Ranji Trophy champions in 2019-20, have now bagged their second Vijay Hazare Trophy title.

Jackson entered the final on the back of a lean run of form, having compiled just 164 runs in the tournament at an average of 27.33. He put it behind him to save his best for the last and struck a fluent unbeaten 133 off 136 deliveries to ensure that Saurashtra chased down 249.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been a consistent performer on the domestic circuit for years now. That elusive Indian call-up hasn't come his way though, with former cricketers such as Harbhajan Singh also publicly expressing their shock over the years.

On the big day though, the ageless veteran proved his mettle with a high-quality innings under pressure. Twitterati waxed lyrical on him for the same, with some of them also expressing their surprise over how his consistent performances over the years have gone unnoticed by the national selectors.

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket



Well that's how you answer your critics



What an innings from the veteran 133* just when Saurashtra needed it. God bless you always, sir!!



Good things happen to good PPL always! Not long ago..some fans trolled @ShelJackson27 for his white ball exploits for KKR.Well that's how you answer your criticsWhat an innings from the veteran133* just when Saurashtra needed it. God bless you always, sir!!Good things happen to good PPL always! Not long ago..some fans trolled @ShelJackson27 for his white ball exploits for KKR.Well that's how you answer your critics 🔥♥️What an innings from the veteran ♥️ 133* just when Saurashtra needed it. God bless you always, sir!! Good things happen to good PPL always! ♥️ https://t.co/FxIowz5jAZ

Whyteknight @whyteknight07 Sheldon Jackson never even getting talked about for an Indian spot is a travesty... Such a consistent first class performer.... Sheldon Jackson never even getting talked about for an Indian spot is a travesty... Such a consistent first class performer....

crickman235 @crickman235 Sheldon jackson is making us regret that he won't ever play for india . Sheldon jackson is making us regret that he won't ever play for india .

the_capable @RoyaleClashing Sheldon Jackson ! THE GOAT ! This Guy deserves RESPECT ❣️❣️ #Vijayhazaretrophy2022 Sheldon Jackson ! THE GOAT ! This Guy deserves RESPECT ❣️❣️#Vijayhazaretrophy2022

Shashank Kishore @captainshanky Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Keep him out of higher levels all you want, but he continues to deliver when it matters most for Saurashtra. Played, Sheldon Jackson. Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Keep him out of higher levels all you want, but he continues to deliver when it matters most for Saurashtra. Played, Sheldon Jackson.

Abhimanyu Bose @bose_abhimanyu What a brilliant knock this has been for Sheldon Jackson. Great century in the chase. He was out of form and he has stepped up when it mattered most, putting his experience in play. Took on the weaker links brilliantly, has looked super assured otherwise What a brilliant knock this has been for Sheldon Jackson. Great century in the chase. He was out of form and he has stepped up when it mattered most, putting his experience in play. Took on the weaker links brilliantly, has looked super assured otherwise

Prakash @Prakash1049 Yeah Saurashtra... So happy for them. Sheldon Jackson deserved it. Man has been through so much Yeah Saurashtra... So happy for them. Sheldon Jackson deserved it. Man has been through so much

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Hundred for Sheldon Jackson in the Vijay Hazare final while chasing 249 runs, leading a classic run chase for Saurashtra.



Take a bow, Sheldon Jackson. Hundred for Sheldon Jackson in the Vijay Hazare final while chasing 249 runs, leading a classic run chase for Saurashtra. Take a bow, Sheldon Jackson. https://t.co/aABRsBT7Hx

Pritesh Jagad @PriteshJagad @JUnadkat Sheldon Jackson is Picasso of an art called "stepping down the ground and hitting over long-off". @ShelJackson27 Sheldon Jackson is Picasso of an art called "stepping down the ground and hitting over long-off". @ShelJackson27 @JUnadkat

Oggy @SirOggyBilla #VijayHazareTrophy2022 Sheldon Jackson Is Big Match Player Imo Sheldon Jackson Is Big Match Player Imo 😌 #VijayHazareTrophy2022

Yash Ostwal @yashostwal_7 Wicket keeper batsmen, can handle the chase into a match like finals sounds like a package to grab. Sheldon Jackson is the player to look for. India has a pool amazing wk batsmen now. Hopefully he dominates further and becomes a contender of a national call up! #SheldonJackson Wicket keeper batsmen, can handle the chase into a match like finals sounds like a package to grab. Sheldon Jackson is the player to look for. India has a pool amazing wk batsmen now. Hopefully he dominates further and becomes a contender of a national call up! #SheldonJackson

Rajeesh Nair 🇮🇳 @iRajeeshNair Sheldon Jackson was one such player who was piling up runs in domestic cricket but never got the call. But he was competing with the likes of MS Dhoni, Karthik and Parthiv Patel. One became a legend, the other two weren't bad either. However, I felt he was ignored more often. Sheldon Jackson was one such player who was piling up runs in domestic cricket but never got the call. But he was competing with the likes of MS Dhoni, Karthik and Parthiv Patel. One became a legend, the other two weren't bad either. However, I felt he was ignored more often.

∑(𝐢³)=(∑𝐢)² @Crickeuler

Jordar inning bhai @ShelJackson27

#VijayHazareTrophy2022 What an innings from Sheldon Jackson played in under pressure in final of Vijay Hazare Trophy..Jordar inning bhai What an innings from Sheldon Jackson played in under pressure in final of Vijay Hazare Trophy..Jordar inning bhai 🎉 @ShelJackson27 #VijayHazareTrophy2022 https://t.co/ozpwlA7ofj

Sheldon Jackson, bowlers shine for Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 final

Electing to bowl first upon winning the toss, Saurashtra's seamers, led by skipper Unadkat, let the ball off a string to keep the batters on their toes. Despite getting off to a slow start, Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad flicked a switch and racked up a third consecutive century.

Chirag Jani then led the way in the death overs, picking up a hat-trick in the penultimate over as Maharashtra were restricted to 248/9. In response, a solid 125-run stand for the opening wicket between Jackson and Harvik Desai set the ideal foundation for Saurashtra.

Desai departed for a 67-ball 50, with Mukesh Choudhary breaking the game open. Even as wickets fell at regular intervals, Jackson held his nerve before Jani joined him and chipped in an unbeaten 25-ball 30.

Jackson then sealed the deal with a six and a four to spark the celebrations in the Saurashtra camp.

While he was announced the Player of the Match, Gaikwad bagged the Player of the Tournament honors for finishing with 660 runs in five games at a gargantuan average of 220 and a strike-rate of 113.59.

