"This is just the third game we have won" - MS Dhoni gets cheeky after CSK beat KKR by 2 wickets in IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni got cheeky about their nervy two-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, May 7, at the Eden Gardens. Dhoni hailed the batters for showing good intent and backing themselves to play their shots according to the situation.

Although the Super Kings are out of the tournament, the two-wicket victory over the Knight Riders has massively dented the latter's playoff hopes. The Knight Riders had the five-time champions on the ropes at 60/5 but the Yellow Army revived themselves and won with two balls to spare.

When asked at the post-game presentation about his emotions, Dhoni quipped about how they have won only their third game of the tournament. The veteran stated he is happy that they have a promising group of players and enough number of matches to test them. The keeper-batter said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"This is just the third game we have won (laughs). There were a few things that did not go our way. You could get emotional about it, talk about the pride factor but you have to be practical about it, just concentrating about where the 25 players could fit."

"Want to be competitive but you also want answers - which batter can fit where, which bowler can bowl where, according to the conditions and all. When we started, hardly anyone was scoring. Good to see the batters have intent, important to back yourself and play the shots that you think are your shots. These are the players that are part of our squad right now, so we have an opportunity test them."

Dewald Brevis, who came in as an injury replacement, is likely to be retained ahead of the next season, given the promise he has shown in the limited amount of games. The fixture against KKR saw Brevis hit a 25-ball 52, with four fours and as many sixes.

"A lot of them don't know when it is going to be my last time" - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking about his chances of playing next year, the 43-year-old remarked that he hasn't decided when his last year of IPL will be, claiming he will take time to reassess after the season. Dhoni stated:

"That is the love and affection I have gotten throughout. Not to forget I am 42 - I have played a long time. A lot of them don't know when it is going to be my last time. After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure. Nothing to decide now but the love and affection I have seen is excellent."

The Super Kings have two more games to go this season.

