"This lad is here to rule" - Twitterati erupts as Harry Brook smashes maiden century of IPL 2023 against KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Harry Brook hit a sensational century to power his side to 228/4 in the first innings of the 19th IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, April 14. Eden Gardens in Kolkata is playing the host to this contest.

After being asked to bat first, Harry Brook provided a blazing start to SRH with a flurry of boundaries against the new ball KKR pacers Umesh Yadav and Lockie Ferguson. It was a welcome sign for SRH management as Brook has struggled to score runs so far coming into this game.

His opening partner, Mayank Agarwal (9) failed to match his rhythm as he had another off day with the bat. Andre Russell dismissed Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi (9) in the fifth over to bring KKR back into the contest.

Harry Brook then smartly slipped into the anchor role after the powerplay and let his partners go after the KKR spin trio. The strategy worked wonders, as Aiden Markram (50) and Abhishek Sharma (32) attacked the spinners and amassed quick runs in the middle overs.

Harry Brook kept rotating the strike against spinners and went berserk when pacers came back again. Brook went on to score his maiden IPL century in the final over off 55 balls and helped SRH reach a mammoth total of 228/4.

Fans were excited to witness Harry Brook's exuberant batting show for the first time in the IPL. They hailed him through their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Kevin Pietersen🦏 @KP24

He is just some player! 🫶🏼 Harry Brook arrives and makes some statement in the @IPL.

Harry Brook now has a hundred in the PSL for Lahore Qalandars and in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad! What a talent 👏👏👏 #IPL2023

For all the sensational shots he's played, Harry Brook has also provided a masterclass on T20 innings management tonight. Absolutely massacred pace but then swallowed his ego & played the field against spin. Brilliant knock #IPL2023

The move to make Harry Brook open the innings has paid off. First century this season 🥳 #TataIPL #KKRvSRH

Let me tell you - Harry Brook is a serious player.Don't jump into conclusions on few innings.Excellent from SRH to promote him to open the innings.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan 13 crore Harry Brook has arrived in IPL

13 crore Harry Brook has arrived in IPL

17 crore Cameron Green next?

H @WiratWohli Harry Brook :



Harry Brook : 

Vs spin Vs pace

Harry Brook smashing Lockie Ferguson back down the ground for six probably, I'm just watching...

ᴍʀ.ᴠɪʟʟᴀ..!🖤 @TuJoMilaa



Kavya Maran to his haters today after Harry brook's century 🔥#KKRvSRH

Dinda Academy @academy_dinda Lockie Ferguson joins his teammate Adam Milne at the Legendary Dinda Academy🫡

Lockie Ferguson joins his teammate Adam Milne at the Legendary Dinda Academy🫡

Courtesy: Harry Brook

Harry Brook will be a super star of IPL…

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

This betrayal was always on cards, It was amazing till you were with us Harry Brook.100(55) after giving high hopes💔😓 #KKRvSRH

"I just tried to rotate the strike and get the other boys on strike and they did a fantastic job" - Harry Brook after his 100* vs KKR in IPL 2023

Reflecting on his knock at the mid-innings break, Brook shed light on his batting strategy throughout the innings.

He revealed that the pitch was absolutely great for batting and that taking wickets regularly would be key for them in the second innings. Brook said:

"Not really (whether the ball grips), they used spin as a match-up for me. I just tried to rotate the strike and get the other boys on strike and they did a fantastic job. Yeah absolutely, it's a belter of pitch."

"We gotta take wickets. They have got some of the best finishers in the world. They've (family) just left actually - my girlfriend's here. I knew as soon as they leave, I'd get some runs (laughs)."

