"This is not Maxwell but Miniwell" - Aakash Chopra on Glenn Maxwell failing again in RCB's IPL 2024 win vs GT

Aakash Chopra has noted that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) big-hitter Glenn Maxwell let his team down once again in their IPL 2024 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Titans set RCB a 148-run target in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 4. Although Maxwell managed only four runs off three deliveries, the hosts registered a four-wicket win with 38 deliveries to spare to keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Reflecting on the latter part of RCB's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was surprised by the batters throwing their wickets away in similar fashion. He concurred with Parthiv Patel's views that Maxwell has proved to be a disappointment this season.

"RCB scored more than 90 in the first six overs but after that wickets started falling and it seemed like an action replay was on. First Faf got out to a bouncer. Rajat Patidar came as an impact sub and hit it straight to the fielder. Then Glenn Maxwell came and he too hit the ball straight to the fielder," he observed (6:25).

"We were checking whether it was a replay. Parthiv Patel got excited as well and said that he (Maxwell) is the most overrated player in the IPL at the moment. To be very honest, what has he done this year? Maxwell has not come at all this year. This is not Maxwell but Miniwell. Then Cameron Green also got out and Joshua Little picked up four wickets," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that Faf du Plessis and company were in a spot of bother when they were reduced to 117/6 at the fall of Virat Kohli's wicket. He praised Dinesh Karthik (21* off 12) for taking his team over the line in Swapnil Singh's (15* off 9) company.

"It seemed like they were taking their past lives' revenge" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli added 92 runs for the first wicket in just 5.5 overs. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra lauded Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli for giving a blazing start to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru chase.

"The way Faf and Kohli started hitting, it seemed like they were taking their past lives' revenge. They said they won't spare them no matter what they bowl. Faf was absolutely stellar till the time he was there. His half-century was probably the second-fastest in RCB's history," he said (5:15).

"The captain played boldly. He was Bengaluru's royal captain. He batted extremely well. Virat Kohli was there with him. He was also batting well although he was playing second fiddle at that stage as Faf was hitting. However, when it was his turn, he too played big shots," the renowned commentator added.

Du Plessis smashed 64 runs off 23 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and three sixes. Kohli struck two fours and four maximums in his 27-ball 42.

