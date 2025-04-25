"This problem is troubling them repeatedly" - Aakash Chopra on CSK ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have not been performing well in both the batting and bowling departments heading into their IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He highlighted that the five-time champions' bowling hasn't been able to perform as a unit, an issue that has troubled them consistently.

CSK will host SRH in Match 43 of IPL 2025 in Chennai on Friday, April 25. With four points from eight games, MS Dhoni and company are last on the points table and potentially need to win all their remaining league-phase matches to harbor hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that CSK's batters and bowlers have been found wanting in IPL 2025.

"The batting is still not doing well. Ravindra Jadeja was sent up the order. He scored a fifty as well last time, but he was going at a run-a-ball for a long time, which is not ideal because, ultimately, you were left too far behind. It was a 190 to 200-run pitch, and you didn't even reach 160-165," Chopra said.

"The bowling is not looking as impressive as it looked at the start. Noor Ahmad is still picking up wickets. Both he and Khaleel Ahmed are in the Purple Cap list, but it's not that impressive. It's not getting together quite nicely. This problem is troubling them repeatedly, but that's been their story," he added.

Shivam Dube (230) is the only CSK batter to aggregate more than 200 runs in IPL 2025. Noor Ahmad (12) and Khaleel Ahmed (11) are their only bowlers to pick up more than seven wickets this season.

"Chennai have already started planning for the next year" - Aakash Chopra on CSK giving chances to Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre in IPL 2025

Ayush Mhatre scored a 15-ball 32 in CSK's previous game against MI. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Chennai Super Kings have started planning for the future by giving chances to youngsters like Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre.

"Chennai have already started planning for the next year. So we saw a few changes in their batting order. We saw Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre. They are going towards youngsters," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Anshul Kamboj replacing Ravichandran Ashwin, depending on the conditions, could be the only potential change in CSK's playing combination for their IPL 2025 clash against SRH.

"I am not expecting too many changes because the same team might play. You might see Anshul Kamboj if they feel the pitch is helpful for fast bowlers, or else this team might play with Ashwin only," Chopra observed.

Anshul Kamboj has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 7.80 in two innings in IPL 2025. Ravichandran Ashwin has accounted for five dismissals in seven innings and has conceded an average of 9.29 runs per over this season.

