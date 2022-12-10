"This really is curtains for Dhawan in ODIs" - Fans want Ishan Kishan to permanently replace Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian team

On a day when Shikhar Dhawan failed once again, his opening partner Ishan Kishan brought up the fastest double hundred in the history of ODI cricket. The 24-year-old scored 210 runs off just 131 balls and absolutely massacred most of the Bangladesh bowlers on Saturday (December 10_
Ishan took his time to get set at the crease as India had lost Dhawan early. However, once he got to his half-century, the southpaw went absolutely berserk and played fearlessly.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see this brand of cricket from Ishan Kishan and hoped that the youngster will now get a consistent run in the team. Many fans also feel that this is the right time for Team India to move on from Shikhar Dhawan, who looks on the decline.
Here are some of the reactions:
Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill making things difficult for Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan scored just 18 runs in the three ODIs against Bangladesh and has been under the scanner for quite some time due to his strike rate. Both Gill and Ishan have been known to score quickly and that has certainly raised questions about Dhawan's place in the team.
Although captain Rohit Sharma has been vocal about how he and Dhawan complement each other really well, the team management will probably need to make some tough calls looking at performance and not just reputation.
The Men in Blue will next host an ODI series against Sri Lanka in January. It will be interesting to see if the selectors take some bold calls ahead of the series.
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.
Bangladesh XI: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.
