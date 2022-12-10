"This really is curtains for Dhawan in ODIs" - Fans want Ishan Kishan to permanently replace Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian team

On a day when Shikhar Dhawan failed once again, his opening partner Ishan Kishan brought up the fastest double hundred in the history of ODI cricket. The 24-year-old scored 210 runs off just 131 balls and absolutely massacred most of the Bangladesh bowlers on Saturday (December 10_

Ishan took his time to get set at the crease as India had lost Dhawan early. However, once he got to his half-century, the southpaw went absolutely berserk and played fearlessly.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see this brand of cricket from Ishan Kishan and hoped that the youngster will now get a consistent run in the team. Many fans also feel that this is the right time for Team India to move on from Shikhar Dhawan, who looks on the decline.

Here are some of the reactions:

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen Ishan Kishan playing an outstanding knock here! With so many in-form opening options there along with Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan's time in the Indian ODI setup is probably over. The change should happen immediately so that India can go into the WC with a settled unit. #BANvIND Ishan Kishan playing an outstanding knock here! With so many in-form opening options there along with Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan's time in the Indian ODI setup is probably over. The change should happen immediately so that India can go into the WC with a settled unit. #BANvIND

Abhinandan Nahata @khelgyani_abhi Kishan sealing Dhawan's fate. That one innings of 90.. he looks confident, doesnt look fazed or stuck (Kohli and Dhawan were batting at poor SRs).



Kishan, Samson, Gill are creating serious havoc to stake their claim in 2023 WC. Kishan sealing Dhawan's fate. That one innings of 90.. he looks confident, doesnt look fazed or stuck (Kohli and Dhawan were batting at poor SRs). Kishan, Samson, Gill are creating serious havoc to stake their claim in 2023 WC.

Hriday 🇦🇷🇦🇷 @Hriday1812 Kishan carrying the legacy of Dada and Sehwag in butchering spinners. Very good knock from him. First International 100 for him. I feel this might be the final nail in the coffin for Dhawan. Kishan carrying the legacy of Dada and Sehwag in butchering spinners. Very good knock from him. First International 100 for him. I feel this might be the final nail in the coffin for Dhawan.

Sunil the Cricketer @1sInto2s



#INDvBAN Shikhar Dhawan scored 175 runs and Sehwag got exited from the team. Ishan Kishan now scored 175 runs and probably it is Shikhar Dhawan's last series. Shikhar Dhawan scored 175 runs and Sehwag got exited from the team. Ishan Kishan now scored 175 runs and probably it is Shikhar Dhawan's last series.#INDvBAN

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL Now if BCCI doesn't want to continue Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs, then they should give place to left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan for opening before Gill. Now if BCCI doesn't want to continue Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs, then they should give place to left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan for opening before Gill.

Pakchikpak Raja Babu @HaramiParindey Reporter: what an inning, aaj breakfast mein kya khaaya tha?



Ishan Kishan : Shikhar Dhawan aur Rishabh Pant ke career Reporter: what an inning, aaj breakfast mein kya khaaya tha?Ishan Kishan : Shikhar Dhawan aur Rishabh Pant ke career

Sunil the Cricketer @1sInto2s Ishan Kishan ball ko boundary ke bahar nahi, Shikhar Dhawan ko team se bahar bhej rahe hain Ishan Kishan ball ko boundary ke bahar nahi, Shikhar Dhawan ko team se bahar bhej rahe hain

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Kishan has surely closed the door on Dhawan here with this knock? #BANvIND Kishan has surely closed the door on Dhawan here with this knock? #BANvIND

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 This is the first time in the last 213 ODIs that a LHB opener other than Shikhar Dhawan has scored an individual hundred for India. This is the first time in the last 213 ODIs that a LHB opener other than Shikhar Dhawan has scored an individual hundred for India.

Archer @poserarcher Ishan Kishan what an innings this. We have another left handed opening option now. Can we already move on to Gill and Ishan please 🥺 Ishan Kishan what an innings this. We have another left handed opening option now. Can we already move on to Gill and Ishan please 🥺

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns 210. Well played Ishan kishan. This can be turning point in Indian cricket and the way we play ODIs. 210. Well played Ishan kishan. This can be turning point in Indian cricket and the way we play ODIs.

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#BANvsIND This really is curtains for Dhawan in ODIs. Gill, Rohit and Kishan - who do you drop from this? This really is curtains for Dhawan in ODIs. Gill, Rohit and Kishan - who do you drop from this?#BANvsIND

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill making things difficult for Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan scored just 18 runs in the three ODIs against Bangladesh and has been under the scanner for quite some time due to his strike rate. Both Gill and Ishan have been known to score quickly and that has certainly raised questions about Dhawan's place in the team.

Although captain Rohit Sharma has been vocal about how he and Dhawan complement each other really well, the team management will probably need to make some tough calls looking at performance and not just reputation.

The Men in Blue will next host an ODI series against Sri Lanka in January. It will be interesting to see if the selectors take some bold calls ahead of the series.

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

