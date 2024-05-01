"This is rubbish, rubbish selection" - Kris Srikkanth blasts selection committee for Rinku Singh's exclusion from 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Former Indian batter Kris Srikkanth slammed the selectors for leaving Rinku Singh out of the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA. Team India confirmed their 15-member squad for the Mega event on Tuesday, April 30.

While there hasn't been any specific reason provided for Rinku's exclusion, several fans and experts were left stunned by the decision. In his young international career, the 26-year-old seemed to have established himself as India's finisher in T20Is, averaging 89 at a strike rate of 176.23 in 15 games.

Speaking about the selection on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth did not hold back and felt Rinku Singh was made the scapegoat.

"He has played match-winning knocks in South Africa. Remember the game against Afghanistan in which Rohit scored a hundred? India were 22 for 4, from there, they scored 212. Rinku played a crucial Knock. He has given his all whenever he played for India. This is rubbish, rubbish selection. Why do you need 4 spinners? All of them have to go? You have made the selection to please a few people and you have made Rinku Singh a scapegoat," said Srikkanth.

Rinku debuted for India late last year after an incredible IPL 2023 season and immediately showcased the ability to perform in different trying situations.

However, the ongoing IPL has seen the southpaw get only limited opportunities with the bat, thanks to KKR's powerful top order. Rinku has faced only 82 deliveries in nine games, resulting in an average of only 20.

"Rinku Singh should have been there, even if that meant you had to drop Yashasvi Jaiswal" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth doubled down on his take by saying Rinku Singh was among the few undroppable players from the Indian side for the T20 World Cup.

In his latest innings for Team India, the youngster scored 69 off 39 deliveries to bail the side out from 22/4.

"I am not at all happy. C'mon all of you. Rinku Singh has been spoken about all over the world. He has performed in each and every opportunity he has got. How can you drop Rinku Singh? You drop anyone else, it doesn't matter. In my view, Rinku Singh should have been there, even if that meant you had to drop Yashasvi Jaiswal," said Srikkanth.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will look for their second T20 World Cup title and the first ICC trophy since 2013.

Their campaign begins with an encounter against Ireland in New York on June 5.

