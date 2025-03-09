"This season belongs in the Hall of Shame"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB crash out of WPL 2025 playoffs race after loss vs UPW

UP Warriorz (UPW) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 12 runs in the 18th match of WPL 2025, which took place on Saturday (March 8) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. As a result, RCB became the second team after UPW to get eliminated in the group stage of WPL 2025.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, UPW notched up a daunting total of 225/5 in 20 overs, the highest in WPL history, overtaking Delhi Capitals' 223. Georgia Voll stole the show in the batting department for the hosts with a scintillating knock of 99* off 56 balls. Grace Harris (39) and Kiran Navgire (46) chipped in with useful contributions. Georgia Wareham picked up two wickets for RCB.

In reply, RCB were bundled out for 213 runs in 19.3 overs and lost the match narrowly by 12 runs. Richa Ghosh fought valiantly with a brilliant knock of 69 (33), but others could not step up in the batting department in this must-win contest. Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma scalped three wickets apiece for UPW in the bowling department.

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring match between the two teams on Saturday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the sarcastic memes about the Royal Challengers side read:

"Smriti Mandhana's performance this season belongs in the Hall of Shame."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I think they batted really positively from the first ball"- RCB captain Smriti Mandhana after loss vs UPW in WPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana reflected on the loss, saying (via Cricbuzz):

"I think they batted really positively from the first ball and sometimes in the last game of the season they come out in a different mood, that's what happened with UP today. But we pulled off quite well in the last 3-4 overs. Credit to Voll for the way she batted was brilliant."

Ad

She added:

"The way we started we thought it was going to be a good season but in the last 5 games we could not live up to the expectations which we had from ourselves. We played some good cricket in patches, we could not live up to some moments and we lost a lot of moments in the match."

MI will lock horns with GG in the 19th match of WPL 2025 on Monday (March 10) in Mumbai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️