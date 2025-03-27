  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • “This season is shaping to be an uphill battle” - Wasim Jaffer’s massive claim on former champions after RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match

“This season is shaping to be an uphill battle” - Wasim Jaffer’s massive claim on former champions after RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match

By Gokul Nair
Modified Mar 27, 2025 10:51 IST
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
RR are struggling in IPL 2025 so far (Image Credit: Getty)

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has said that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are in a major spot of bother after their unimpressive start to the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The inaugural champions have suffered consecutive tame losses to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to be placed bottom of the table.

Ad

RR have had a lot of movement during the off-season in terms of personnel and backroom staff. They tried to hold onto their core from the previous cycle, but lost out on re-acquiring key players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, and Trent Boult at the auction.

The team also added Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour to their coaching setup, after the duo's contract with Team India ended with the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

RR began their season by conceding the second-highest total in IPL history against SRH in Hyderabad. Their fortunes did not change in Guwahati, where they were outplayed by defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"RR look a shadow of last season. Letting go of Buttler, Boult, Yuzi, and Ash—core gun players—left big boots to fill. Also failed to bring in stronger replacements. This season is shaping to be an uphill battle for RR," Jaffer posted on X after RR's loss to KKR.
Ad

RR are next scheduled to face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30.

"We need to put in some time as a group and results will come" - RR stand-in captain Riyan Parag after consecutive defeats

RR faced a setback during the build-up to the season after skipper Sanju Samson was not cleared to keep wickets. The right-handed batter had fractured his finger during the home T20I series against England in January, and is playing as an impact player for the time being, with Riyan Parag taking over the captaincy duties.

Ad

The youngster has had a tough start as a captain, and needs the best out of everyone to turn around RR's fortunes.

"We have a younger team compared to the last year. We need to put in some time as a group and results will come. We take our learnings, we take our learnings and come back stronger for the Chennai match," Riyan Parag said during the post-match presentation after the RR vs KKR match.

The stars are yet to align for RR since key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jofra Archer are yet to turn up in the competition so far.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी