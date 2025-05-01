"This simple mistake can cost the match" - Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma takes DRS after the timer ends in RR vs MI IPL 2025 match 

Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter Rohit Sharma was embroiled in controversy during his innings against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday, May 1. The veteran was trapped LBW at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur off Fazalhaq Farooqi's bowling, but managed to survive after taking a review.

However, replays suggested that Rohit Sharma signalled for the DRS after the 15-second timer ended. The on-field umpires failed to notice the breach, and sent the decision upstairs anyway. Although The Hitman was completely outfoxed by the slower delivery, and was trapped plumb, he got a second life as the ball was pitching outside the leg stump.

Rohit Sharma was a delighted figure after the on-field decision was overturned. He was batting on seven runs when he survived the LBW call, and he has gone on to make the most of the reprieve. Recording his third fifty in four innings, he has fired MI off to a stellar start.

However, the viewers were not pleased after learning that Rohit Sharma was allowed to review despite the time limit ending.

"How come that was allowed?" one user wrote.

"What is the use of a timer for DRS?" one tweet read.

"Surprisingly no RR player on field called that out!" another user noted.

Rohit Sharma scored 53 runs off 36 deliveries against RR in IPL 2025

MI had a lean start to the contest, as Rohit Sharma was cagey for the majority of the powerplay. He switched gears while taking on Jofra Archer in the fifth over to boost MI's score. The franchise were placed at 58-0 at the six-over mark after struggling at 16-0 at the halfway stage of the fielding restrictions.

Rohit Sharma grew comfortable at the crease as the innings progressed, getting to his fifty off 31 runs in the 12th over. However, he was dismissed in the next over after holing out to long-off after laying down a solid foundation for the MI middle order.

