"This team can only do well if they go with 3 overseas batters" - Aakash Chopra suggests changes Delhi Capitals should make for IPL 2023 clash vs KKR

Aakash Chopra wants the Delhi Capitals (DC) to field three batters among their four overseas professionals for their IPL 2023 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The two sides will face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the evening game on Thursday, April 20. The Capitals will be hoping to open their account in the tournament after having started their campaign with five consecutive losses.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rilee Rossouw should replace Mustafizur Rahman in the Delhi Capitals' XI, reasoning:

"I am expecting two changes - one is a tactical change where you send Axar Patel up the order and the other is a simple change - play Rilee Rossouw in place of Mustafizur because this team can only do well if they go with three overseas batters."

The former Indian opener pointed out that David Warner's conservative approach and Mitchell Marsh's lack of runs have compounded the Delhi Capitals' problems, saying:

"Anrich Nortje the only overseas bowler and everybody else is a batter. Try to win based on that and send Axar Patel slightly up the order. Nothing is going right for Delhi. David Warner has not been hitting sixes and Mitchell Marsh's bat hasn't fired thus far."

Chopra added that Prithvi Shaw has been found wanting at the top of the order, elaborating:

"Prithvi Shaw is not scoring runs. Five matches have gone by and not even one fifty has been seen. I don't know whose form is worse - his or Deepak Hooda's. Hooda has scored a total of 17 runs thus far and Prithvi Shaw also hasn't done anything special. It's a sad story."

Shaw has managed a paltry 34 runs at a dismal average of 6.80 in his five knocks thus far. Although Warner has amassed 228 runs, they have come at a below-par strike rate of 116.92. Marsh, on the other hand, has scored just four runs in his three hits in the middle.

"Your team's bowling is absolutely fine" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' bowling

The Delhi Capitals will hope that Khaleel Ahmed is fit and available. [P/C: iplt20.com]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra believes the Delhi Capitals do not have any concerns in the bowling department, explaining:

"Your team's bowling is absolutely fine, whether you bowl Axar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar or Anrich Nortje. There is enough and more. Bowling is not a problem. Ishant Sharma is also sitting outside. Your problem is batting, so you will have to solve your batting."

Khaleel Ahmed could replace Mustafizur Rahman in the Delhi Capitals' bowling lineup if he has recovered from his hamstring injury. The home team could alternatively play another left-arm seamer in the form of Chetan Sakariya.

