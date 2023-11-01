"This tweet & comments below are utterly degrading" - Former RCB player lashes out at popular X user for Riyan Parag tweet

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore player Shreevats Goswami has come out in support of Riyan Parag. Goswami lashed out at a popular X user after he tried to mock the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder for his celebration in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament.

Riyan Parag is playing for his home team Assam in the domestic competition. The all-rounder has produced some extraordinary performances in the tournament, aggregating 490 runs and picking up 11 wickets in just eight matches. He is currently the highest run-scorer in the competition as well.

A video of Parag's celebration on the field has gone viral on social media from one of the matches, and a popular user on the platform tried to mock him for the same.

Reacting to the now-deleted tweet, Shreevats Goswami wrote:

"This tweet & comments below are utterly degrading. It’s funny when you can’t use your own name & DP ,but have the audacity to assume & crack the hand gesture & then wish for his downfall in the future ?? he’s got a million follower & all this is OK ?even if he did, how does it affect others."

The tweet was from an account named Gabbar Singh. It is a verified X account, with more than 1.5 million followers on the platform.

Can Riyan Parag lead Assam to a historic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy championship win?

Parag has been in the form of his life in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. As mentioned earlier, he is the highest run-getter across all teams.

In the pre-quarterfinal match against Bengal, he scored a match-winning half-century and also took two wickets for Assam, helping them win by eight wickets.

This win has taken Assam into the quarterfinals of the competition. It will be interesting to see if Riyan Parag can help his state become the champions.