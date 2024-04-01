"Three of my ducks are missing from the poultry farm" - Fans react to MI's collapse to 20/4 vs RR in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a terrible collapse against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, when the two sides locked horns in the 14th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Trent Boult was the wrecker in chief as Mumbai lost three of their top four batters for a golden duck. The Kiwi pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir in the final two deliveries of the game’s first over and continued the carnage in his next over by dismissing Dewald Brevis.

Rohit’s dismissal led to Dhir joining hands with Ishan Kishan in the middle. But the 24-year-old couldn’t leave an impact as he followed the former MI skipper back to the dugout on the very next delivery, thereby leaving Boult with an opportunity to bag a hat-trick.

Dhir’s early wicket led to MI substituting him for the impact player in just the second over of the game as Brevis made his way out in the middle. The 20-year-old South African cricketer faced his first ball in the third over but Boult ended his innings with the bat then and there.

After three quick wickets by Boult, which induced MI’s collapse, Ishan Kishan looked in the zone as he notched up a couple of boundaries and a six to get the game going. RR pacer Nandre Burger soon joined the celebrations as he sent Kishan packing in the fourth over.

With the wicketkeeper-batter’s dismissal, MI were reduced to 20/4 in 3.3 overs and were left in all sorts of trouble in what was their first match at home.

MI face RR bowlers' wrath

After the top-order collapse, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma took the onus of scoring runs. They showed great composure and stitched together a crucial 56-run fifth-wicket partnership before the MI skipper was dismissed off Yuzvendra Chahal in the 10th over.

Avesh Khan then rose to the occasion and sent Piyush Chawla packing as MI dropped to 83/6 on the first delivery of the 12th over.

Aiming to grab their first win this season, the rest of MI's batting unit would be looking to get to a decent total and hand over the duties to the bowlers to defend it in the best way possible.