Throwback to the time when MI's Rohit Sharma expressed his desire to lead KKR in the IPL  

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma's future with the franchise is gradually growing uncertain following the turn of events leading up to the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the ominous start to the season.

Despite leading MI to the playoffs in the 2023 season amid injury and unavailability concerns, the franchise took the radical decision to remove Rohit from captaincy and appoint Hardik Pandya as the leader. The all-rounder began his career with MI, before they parted ways after the 2021 edition. However, in an unprecedented move, Pandya returned back to the team and the fans have been in a state of fury ever since.

Hardik Pandya's reign at MI has not begun on a good note. He is still searching for his first win as captain, after the team were hit with three back-to-back losses.

Although social media showcases Pandya, Sharma, and the other prominent figures in MI colors in positively good spirits, the consensus is that all of it is a facade. Reports have made the rounds already that the dressing room is divided into two, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav aligned together, while others like Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan to the other.

Amid all of this speculation coupled with the fact that the league will witness yet another mega auction soon, fans could witness Rohit Sharma in another franchise. He was asked about his preferences in an old interview, which has recently flared up again on social media.

Replying to the query, Rohit had said that he would like to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) one day because of his fondness for Eden Gardens.

"Eden Gardens is my favorite ground, and a lot has happened in Eden Gardens. So I would say KKR," Rohit Sharma had said.

Rohit Sharma does have fond memories of Eden Gardens across his international and IPL career. His maiden Test and Test hundred, his iconic 264, his maiden IPL ton and a lot more iconic innings and moments have come at the iconic venue in Kolkata. Apart from that, two of his six IPL title wins have come at the venue, during the 2013 and 2015 editions.

"That's a surprisingly high price" - When KKR mocked MI's ₹9.2 crore acquisition of Rohit Sharma at the 2011 auction

Rohit Sharma triggered a bidding war at the auction table when he parted ways with Deccan Chargers to be available at the 2011 IPL auction. MI held off other franchises to sign him, a move that turned out to change their history altogether.

KKR chimed in with a tweet, mocking the high price tag after MI had completed the signing.

"Woah! That's a surprisingly high price! @mipaltan buy Rohit Sharma for 2 million dollars!," KKR had posted on Twitter.

Rohit Sharma has had his moments with the bat in the season so far, but has not managed to convert them into a meaningful score. His recent outing was a golden duck against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

He will be seen in action in MI's upcoming IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, April 7.