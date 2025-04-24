Tilak Varma catches up with his family in the stands during SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma shared a post catching up with his family after their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The game was held on Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Put into bat first, the hosts had a poor start, losing half their side for just 35 runs. However, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar rescued the innings with a 99-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Klaasen scored 71 off 44 balls, while Manohar contributed with a 37-ball 43. Despite their efforts, SRH finished with 143/8 in their 20 overs. Trent Boult was the standout performer for MI, claiming impressive figures of 4/26.
In reply, MI lost Ryan Rickelton early for 11. However, Rohit Sharma, alongside Will Jacks (22), added 64 runs off 46 balls for the second wicket. Rohit scored his second fifty of the season, finishing with 70 off 46 balls, including eight fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 40 off 19 balls, guiding MI to a seven-wicket victory with 26 balls to spare.
After the match, MI batter and local boy Tilak Varma caught up with his family in the stands and shared a post on Instagram, writing:
“My family is everything to me. My support system through thick and thin. Having them at the stadium cheering for me was a special feeling.”
With this win, their fourth consecutive victory, MI climbed to third place on the points table, accumulating 10 points from nine games.
Tilak Varma has notched up two fifties in IPL 2025
Tilak Varma has shown solid form for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, scoring 233 runs in seven innings at an average of 46.60, which includes two fifties, with his highest score being 59.
Overall, he has featured in 47 IPL matches, all for MI, and accumulated 1,389 runs at an average of 40.85, including eight fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 84.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS