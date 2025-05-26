Tilak Varma's poor form continues as he falls to Vijaykumar Vyshak for 1 in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak removed Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma for just one run in the IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. The southpaw was trying to guide the ball to third man, but the ball flew into the hands of Arshdeep Singh in the 11th over of the innings.

Ad

In the previous over, Rohit Sharma had been dismissed by Harpreet Brar as Nehal Wadhera completed a stunning catch at the long-on boundary.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The dismissal continued the 22-year-old's lacklustre form this season. He has scored 274 runs in 14 matches for MI this season with two fifties. His dismissal left MI at 87/3 after 10.5 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal misses out as PBKS opt to bowl against MI in Jaipur

Earlier, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal missed the clash as he is reportedly suffering from a wrist injury.

Ad

Trending

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya admitted that his side found themselves in the playoffs by not just playing good cricket, but also because a few other results had gone their way.

"For us to be in this situation lot of results had to go our way, five days back we were not in this position and today we are, but being honest last 8-9 games have been like knockouts for us," Pandya said at the toss via Cricbuzz.

Ad

The winner of the clash between PBKS and MI will qualify for the first qualifier, scheduled to take place in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. PBKS went into the match second on the points table, while MI were fourth before a ball was bowled on Monday.

At the time of writing, MI were 153/5 after 17 overs with Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More