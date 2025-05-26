  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Tilak Varma's poor form continues as he falls to Vijaykumar Vyshak for 1 in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match

Tilak Varma's poor form continues as he falls to Vijaykumar Vyshak for 1 in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match

By Shankar
Modified May 26, 2025 21:13 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty
Tilak Varma in action for MI - Source: Getty

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak removed Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma for just one run in the IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. The southpaw was trying to guide the ball to third man, but the ball flew into the hands of Arshdeep Singh in the 11th over of the innings.

Ad

In the previous over, Rohit Sharma had been dismissed by Harpreet Brar as Nehal Wadhera completed a stunning catch at the long-on boundary.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The dismissal continued the 22-year-old's lacklustre form this season. He has scored 274 runs in 14 matches for MI this season with two fifties. His dismissal left MI at 87/3 after 10.5 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal misses out as PBKS opt to bowl against MI in Jaipur

Earlier, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal missed the clash as he is reportedly suffering from a wrist injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya admitted that his side found themselves in the playoffs by not just playing good cricket, but also because a few other results had gone their way.

"For us to be in this situation lot of results had to go our way, five days back we were not in this position and today we are, but being honest last 8-9 games have been like knockouts for us," Pandya said at the toss via Cricbuzz.
Ad

The winner of the clash between PBKS and MI will qualify for the first qualifier, scheduled to take place in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. PBKS went into the match second on the points table, while MI were fourth before a ball was bowled on Monday.

At the time of writing, MI were 153/5 after 17 overs with Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir at the crease.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications