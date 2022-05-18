IPL 2022: "It was a misjudgment on my behalf" - Tim David opens up on his game-changing run-out against SRH

Mumbai Indians' (MI) Tim David reflected on his lethal cameo and his failure to take his side home against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday.

The right-handed batter admitted to a misjudgement on his part as MI held an upper hand with two overs to go.

The overseas batter went berserk against SRH's T Natarajan as he smashed three sixes in the 18th over. However, the Singapore-born player ran himself out on the last delivery of the over at the non-striker's end, perishing for an 18-ball 46.

The five-time champions eventually fell three runs short.

Speaking in a clip uploaded by Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle, Tim David revealed he thought the ball would roll past the stumps at the non-striker's end.

The 26-year old said he was confident about taking Mumbai home had he stayed for the final two overs.

"There was one I hit previously and it went a bit further and I thought the ball was rolling past the stumps. So, it was a misjudgement on my behalf. It would have been 19 of 12 if that was a dot ball and I'm pretty confident we should've seen it home.

"So yea, it's disappointing. It hurts a bit. I'm feeling now confident in my role. In the team as well, I'm feeling good and the conditions. It's just about getting out there now and winning the game when we get to that position."

Chasing 194, the Mumbai Indians got off to a brilliant start as Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma added 95 together. Other than Tim David, no other batter could chip in significantly in the middle-order.

"The game was on the line there" - Tim David

Tim David. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 26-year old acknowledged that not taking the Mumbai Indians home was a bittersweet feeling and said he tried to be as aggressive as possible.

"It was nice to get going. The game was on the line there. It's a bittersweet feeling. But I really wanted to win the game for the team. So, a bit disappointed. I was trying to keep it simple, watch the ball as close as I could.

"You can put them under pressure after you get a couple of shots away. There are so many things I can't control, so I was just trying to be really simple, watch the ball, and be aggressive."

Mumbai Indians, who are out of the playoffs race, will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last game on Saturday.

