Tim David takes a well-judged catch as Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Prabhsimran Singh for 13 in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Prabhsimran Singh for 13 to give the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) their first wicket. This came in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18. The match was reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain.

The opening batter struck two consecutive boundaries before skying one off the fourth ball of the third over, as Tim David completed the catch at mid-off. It was a much-needed breakthrough for RCB in their defense of a meagre 95 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

It was the fourth time in seven innings that Bhuvneshwar had removed Prabsimran in T20s.

Bowlers put PBKS on top in rain-curtailed IPL 2025 match against RCB

Earlier in the match, PBKS bowlers put in an impressive performance to restrict RCB to 95/9 in 14 overs. Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Harpreet Brar picked up two wickets each.

Arshdeep set the tone of the innings for PBKS, removing the opening pair of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli for 4 and 1, respectively. Tim David rescued the RCB innings, as he smashed a 26-ball 50* that included three sixes in the final over off left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar.

Led by Nehal Wadhera's 19-ball 33, PBKS chased down the score with five wickets in hand and just under two overs to spare. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the RCB bowlers, claiming figures of 3/14 in three overs.

The match was reduced to 14 overs per side after persistent rain delayed the toss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first. PBKS omitted Glenn Maxwell from their playing XI, bringing Marcus Stoinis in his place.

Both teams will again face off in the afternoon match of the doubleheader on Sunday, April 20.

