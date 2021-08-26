IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders sign Tim Southee for the remaining matches

Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in New Zealand seamer Tim Southee for the remaining matches of IPL 2021. Tim Southee comes as a likely replacement for Pat Cummins, who will miss the UAE leg of the tournament. The Australian paceman would skip the part to be with his wife, who recently announced her pregnancy.

Tim Southee's IPL deal means that he will miss the tour of Bangladesh and Pakistan, where New Zealand will play a few limited-overs games. The 33-year old has previously played in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

However, Southee has a mediocre record in the cash-rich league. In 40 matches, the Kiwi cricketer has managed only 28 wickets at 46.18 apiece. Furthermore, Southee has an economy rate of 8.74 and has not played since the 2019 edition. That season alone, he conceded 13 runs per over with an average of 118.

Kolkata Knight Riders will hope to turn their season around in the UAE amid Southee in their ranks

Meanwhile, amid Tim Southee's signing, the two-time champions will aim to turn their tables in the UAE. The Kolkata-based franchise underperformed massively in the first leg, winning only two out of five games. As a result, Kolkata are now in the seventh spot in the rankings.

Skipper Eoin Morgan's form with the bat and tactical errors were two of the most significant reasons behind the struggle. Apart from that, the Knight Riders' top order failing to get the team off to fast starts also proved detrimental.

Nevertheless, their key overseas players have confirmed their availability for the UAE leg. KKR have not made it to the playoffs since 2018 and they need a monumental effort if they want to change that this year. They will open their second phase on the 20th of September against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.

