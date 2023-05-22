"Time for VIRAT to make the move" - Kevin Pietersen makes massive statement on Virat Kohli after RCB got knocked out of IPL 2023

Former England star batter Kevin Pietersen has made a bold comment on Virat Kohli after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) once again failed to win the IPL title. RCB were knocked out of the race to the playoffs after they lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday and finished their campaign in sixth place.

Kohli seemed absolutely distraught after the game as it was yet another season where his dream of winning his maiden IPL trophy wasn't fulfilled.

Kevin Pietersen took to his Twitter account and hinted that Virat Kohli should look to move on to another franchise in the form of Delhi Capitals.

Here's what Pietersen tweeted:

"Time for VIRAT to make the move to the capital city…! #IPL"

Virat Kohli didn't get enough help from other RCB batters

Virat Kohli seemed to be back to his absolute best in the shortest format as he had an incredible IPL 2023 season with the bat. In 14 matches, Kohli scored 639 runs, including six half-centuries and a couple of hundreds, that came in consecutive games.

The former skipper stepped up his game just when his team was in a do-or-die situation, smashing hundreds against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and also yesterday against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 21. However, one of the major issues that RCB had this season was their overdependence on their star players and that reflected in their performance against the Titans.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 101 off just 61 balls and gave his team a chance by posting a target of 198. However, Chinnaswamy has been a chasing ground and the hosts will feel that they were around 15-20 runs short.

The likes of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Kohli have done the bulk of the scoring for RCB and they would want to add some muscle to that middle order ahead of next season.

