"Time waste mat karo"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 clash

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted a respectable total of 144/9 in the first innings of their IPL 2024 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, May 15. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is playing host to this encounter.

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a four on the very first ball but was dismissed later in that over. Debutant Tom Kohler-Cadmore (18) and Sanju Samson (18) put on a sedate 36-run partnership and played through the powerplay before perishing without converting their starts.

Coming in at No.4, Riyan Parag (48) held the innings together and played till the final over to help his side cross the 140-run mark. Ravichandran Ashwin (28) supported him with a cameo, while other middle and lower-order batters could not contribute much. Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, and Rahul Chahar scalped two wickets apiece for PBKS in the bowling department.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 65th match of IPL 2024 between RR and PBKS. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Executing the dipping slower ones is very difficult" - PBKS pacer Harshal Patel after his 2-wicket spell in IPL 2024 clash vs RR

At the mid-innings break, Punjab pacer Harshal Patel received the Purple Cap as he went past Jasprit Bumrah in the list and now has 22 wickets from 13 games.

Reflecting on the achievement and his spell against RR, Harshal said:

"It's been a kind of see saw with the purple cap. He is someone whom I have looked upto. I always aspire to be as good as Bumrah and it's great for me that we are competing for the purple cap. Yeah it is, I have said it multiple times. Executing the dipping slower ones is very difficult but once you get it well it comes off very well. I have been bowling it for almost five years."

Patel added:

"In the last one and a half year I didn't quite execute it properly so I wasn't confident of executing it towards the first half of the tournament. The batter always waits for that which allows me a lot of options. I can sneak in a length delivery or a Yorker in between. Probably 10-15 below par I would say. They had a couple of big overs in the middle but if we keep wickets in hand and play sensible cricket, we should be able to chase it down."

