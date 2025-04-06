"Timing galat hai" - Ishan Kishan's hilarious quip as Mohammed Siraj bats in nets ahead of SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan and Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj shared some lighthearted banter ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The two teams are set to face off in the 19th game of the season on Sunday, April 6, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

On Saturday, the official GT X account posted a clip showing Ishan and Siraj having a lighthearted chat while the latter was batting. As Siraj faced deliveries in the nets, Ishan, with Shubman Gill standing beside him, couldn't resist making a funny remark:

“Bhai chahe ball idhar ho ya udhar ho, pair idhar he hai.” [Whether the ball is outside off or on the leg side, he will just play a forward defensive shot in a straight line].

Later in the video, Ishan humorously remarked after Siraj played a shot:

"Timing galat hai.” [The timing is wrong].

To this, Siraj responded:

“Maara nahi hai power se, warmup kar raha tha.” [I didn't hit with power; I was just warming up].

Meanwhile, as Siraj hit a big shot, the SRH batter commented:

“Mein toh acha rate krta hi hoon but match mein thoda, meri bowling mai toh bhot mushkil hai, uska confidence down ho hi jata hai but batsman bhot acha hai (Siraj). Aur upar se hyderabad ka hi hai, local jagah pe hoon uske to mein jyada panga le nhi sakta hoon. Very good batsman."

"[I do rate him highly, but in the match, my bowling makes it difficult for him, his confidence does go down, but he is a very good batsman (Siraj). And since he's from Hyderabad, playing in his home ground, I can't really challenge him much. Very good batsman]."

Meanwhile, GT currently occupies third place on the points table with four points from three games, while SRH find themselves at the bottom with two points from four matches.

Ishan Kishan’s IPL 2025 campaign takes a downturn after a scorching start

Ishan Kishan was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 11.25 crore during the 2025 mega-auction. The 26-year-old began the campaign on a high note, blasting an impressive 106* in the opening game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

However, in the next three matches, he has managed only four runs, as SRH seems to have lost their rhythm. Both the management and fans will be hoping the southpaw returns to form and helps turn the tide for the franchise.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More