"Timing galat hai" - Ishan Kishan's hilarious quip as Mohammed Siraj bats in nets ahead of SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan and Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj shared some lighthearted banter ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The two teams are set to face off in the 19th game of the season on Sunday, April 6, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
On Saturday, the official GT X account posted a clip showing Ishan and Siraj having a lighthearted chat while the latter was batting. As Siraj faced deliveries in the nets, Ishan, with Shubman Gill standing beside him, couldn't resist making a funny remark:
“Bhai chahe ball idhar ho ya udhar ho, pair idhar he hai.” [Whether the ball is outside off or on the leg side, he will just play a forward defensive shot in a straight line].
Later in the video, Ishan humorously remarked after Siraj played a shot:
"Timing galat hai.” [The timing is wrong].
To this, Siraj responded:
“Maara nahi hai power se, warmup kar raha tha.” [I didn't hit with power; I was just warming up].
Meanwhile, as Siraj hit a big shot, the SRH batter commented:
“Mein toh acha rate krta hi hoon but match mein thoda, meri bowling mai toh bhot mushkil hai, uska confidence down ho hi jata hai but batsman bhot acha hai (Siraj). Aur upar se hyderabad ka hi hai, local jagah pe hoon uske to mein jyada panga le nhi sakta hoon. Very good batsman."
"[I do rate him highly, but in the match, my bowling makes it difficult for him, his confidence does go down, but he is a very good batsman (Siraj). And since he's from Hyderabad, playing in his home ground, I can't really challenge him much. Very good batsman]."
Meanwhile, GT currently occupies third place on the points table with four points from three games, while SRH find themselves at the bottom with two points from four matches.
Ishan Kishan’s IPL 2025 campaign takes a downturn after a scorching start
Ishan Kishan was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 11.25 crore during the 2025 mega-auction. The 26-year-old began the campaign on a high note, blasting an impressive 106* in the opening game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).
However, in the next three matches, he has managed only four runs, as SRH seems to have lost their rhythm. Both the management and fans will be hoping the southpaw returns to form and helps turn the tide for the franchise.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS