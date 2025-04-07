  • home icon
  • TMC politician Shrreya Pande enjoys “lavish vegetarian dinner” with Rishabh Pant ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

TMC politician Shrreya Pande enjoys "lavish vegetarian dinner" with Rishabh Pant ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Apr 07, 2025 17:18 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant is leading LSG in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

TMC politician Shrreya Pande was seen with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. LSG are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, April 8, in Kolkata.

Shrreya Pande posted pictures of herself with Rishabh Pant on social media (via her official Facebook handle). She shared selfies of the two as they met for dinner and also revealed that it was a 'lavish vegetarian dinner' that they had.

"When Rishab Pant takes selfies ☺️ at dinner. Two non-vegetarians confined to having a lavish vegetarian dinner," she captioned her post.

The two were all smiles as can be seen in the pictures shared by Shrreya Pande as well.

Rishabh Pant, who was acquired by LSG for a record-breaking sum of ₹27 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auctions, is leading the side in the ongoing season. Talking about their campaign so far, have had a topsy-turvy campaign.

They have played four matches and have two wins and as many defeats with four points before their upcoming clash against KKR.

How has Rishabh Pant fared in IPL 2025 so far?

LSG's massive signing and skipper Rishabh Pant has failed to justify the heavy price tag with the bat so far. He is yet to come to the party in IPL 2025. The left-hander has not been up to the mark, hardly scoring any runs.

From four matches and as many innings, he has managed to score only 19 runs at an average of 4.75 and a strike-rate of 59.37. In their first game against Delhi Capitals, he was dismissed for a six-ball duck.

Their second game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, saw him score a run-a-ball 15 with just one six in his knock. Against Punjab Kings, scored just two runs off five balls while against Mumbai Indians, he again scored only two runs off six balls.

Rishabh Pant has clearly struggled to get going with the bat so far in IPL 2025. LSG have had a decent campaign with a couple of wins but going forward, they will need their skipper to fire with the bat.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
हिन्दी