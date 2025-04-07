TMC politician Shrreya Pande enjoys “lavish vegetarian dinner” with Rishabh Pant ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

TMC politician Shrreya Pande was seen with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. LSG are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, April 8, in Kolkata.

Ad

Shrreya Pande posted pictures of herself with Rishabh Pant on social media (via her official Facebook handle). She shared selfies of the two as they met for dinner and also revealed that it was a 'lavish vegetarian dinner' that they had.

"When Rishab Pant takes selfies ☺️ at dinner. Two non-vegetarians confined to having a lavish vegetarian dinner," she captioned her post.

The two were all smiles as can be seen in the pictures shared by Shrreya Pande as well.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Rishabh Pant, who was acquired by LSG for a record-breaking sum of ₹27 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auctions, is leading the side in the ongoing season. Talking about their campaign so far, have had a topsy-turvy campaign.

They have played four matches and have two wins and as many defeats with four points before their upcoming clash against KKR.

How has Rishabh Pant fared in IPL 2025 so far?

LSG's massive signing and skipper Rishabh Pant has failed to justify the heavy price tag with the bat so far. He is yet to come to the party in IPL 2025. The left-hander has not been up to the mark, hardly scoring any runs.

Ad

From four matches and as many innings, he has managed to score only 19 runs at an average of 4.75 and a strike-rate of 59.37. In their first game against Delhi Capitals, he was dismissed for a six-ball duck.

Their second game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, saw him score a run-a-ball 15 with just one six in his knock. Against Punjab Kings, scored just two runs off five balls while against Mumbai Indians, he again scored only two runs off six balls.

Rishabh Pant has clearly struggled to get going with the bat so far in IPL 2025. LSG have had a decent campaign with a couple of wins but going forward, they will need their skipper to fire with the bat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More