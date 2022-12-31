"To the last sunrise of 2022" - Virat Kohli and Ankushka Sharma enjoy holiday season with daughter Vamika 

Team India's star batter, Virat Kohli, is making the most of his short break from cricket by spending some quality time with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and daughter, Vamika.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, December 31, Kohli gave fans a glimpse of his vacation, sharing an adorable picture featuring his wife and daughter.

The former India captain was seen carrying Vamika in his arms as he enjoyed the last sunrise of the year in the company of his family.

Kohli captioned the post:

"To the last sunrise of 2022 ❤️."

Notably, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma flew out of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, December 28, to an undisclosed location for a short vacation. The two were captured at the airport by the paparazzi. Before entering the airport, the couple wished the photographers a happy new year.

Virat Kohli is not a part of India's T20 squad for Sri Lanka home series

The Men in Blue are set to lock horns with Sri Lanka in three T20Is and as many ODIs in January 2023. Virat Kohli has not been named in India's squad for the T20I matches.

However, he will be seen in action in the ensuing 50-over matches against Sri Lanka. India's recently concluded Bangladesh tour proved to be a mixed bag for the right-handed batter.

Kohli dazzled viewers in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh, smashing his 44th century in the format to end a three-year-long century drought in 50-over cricket. This was also the player's 72nd ton in international cricket, and he is now placed second on the list behind Sachin Tendulkar.

However, the 34-year-old struggled for form in the two-match Test series, finishing with just 45 runs in four innings at an average of 15.00. He will aim to come up with improved performances in the forthcoming home series against Sri Lanka.

India's squads for Sri Lanka series

T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, and Mukesh Kumar.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

