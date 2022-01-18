Watch: "Too inspired to be tired" - Krunal Pandya impresses in the nets ahead of IPL 2022 auction  

India's dynamic all-rounder Krunal Pandya was seen hitting the nets ahead of the upcoming mega-auction of the Indian Premier League. The swashbuckler took to his social media handles to give fans a glimpse of his batting practice as he gears up for the country's flagship T20 competition.

The left-hander seemed in good touch as he played some attacking strokes while batting in the nets. The player's brother Hardik Pandya also reacted to the post with fire emojis. He also shared the video on his Instagram stories, captioning it, "Right sound to the ears".

Meanwhile, Krunal captioned the original Instagram post:

"Too inspired to be tired 💪💥."

Watch Krunal Pandya's video here:

Pandya was expected to return to action in the Ranji Trophy 2022 in January. However, the domestic tournament was postponed due to a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

Krunal Pandya to go under the hammer in the IPL 2022 auction

The 30-year-old had managed to carve a niche for himself in the Mumbai Indians' star-studded line-up. Despite that, he was released by the franchise along with his brother ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Pandya will be on the radar of many franchises in the highly-anticipated event, considering his impactful performances in white-ball cricket. The mega-auction is scheduled to take place in Bangalore in February.

Krunal Pandya has featured in 84 IPL matches in his career. The southpaw has amassed 1143 runs in the same and has an impressive strike rate of 138.5. The talented all-rounder also has 54 wickets to his name in the cash-rich league with a stunning economy rate of 7.36.

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, is the frontrunner to lead the Ahmedabad franchise in the upcoming edition of the tournament, according to recent reports. The new franchise could also be keen to rope in one of the Pandya brothers, as they look to build a formidable squad for the edition.

