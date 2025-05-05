"Took me a little time to convince Athiya" - KL Rahul reveals interesting story behind newborn daughter's name amid IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has revealed an interesting story behind his newborn daughter's name amid the IPL 2025 season. Rahul missed the first game of the season due to the birth of his child.

KL Rahul is married to Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. The duo named their newborn daughter 'Evaraah'. During a recent event, the cricketer revealed how he came across the name and how it took him some time to convince Athiya as well.

He happened to find the name somewhere and googled its meaning. 'Evaraah' is a word derived from Sanskrit which means 'God's Gift'. Rahul added that they went through a few name books which were sent to them by their close friends too.

“It was a name that I just stumbled upon. We did go through a couple of name books that were sent by some close friends. Then I googled Evaarah and checked what the meaning is," he was quoted as saying by NDTV Sports.

KL Rahul revealed how he loved the name right away but took some time to convince Athiya. He also added that both their parents loved the name and Athiya fell in love with it as well gradually.

“I loved it from the moment I saw it. It took me a little time to convince Athiya. But her parents and my parents loved it. Then she slowly fell in love with that name," he said.

The wicketkeeper-batter will be in action as DC take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, May 5, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Can KL Rahul fire in a crucial game for Delhi?

Before the start of the game against SRH, Delhi have six wins and four defeats from 10 games with 12 points. Each game is crucial for them from this stage to qualify for the playoffs.

KL Rahul is among the experienced players in the team. He has been in good form this season, having scored 371 runs from nine innings at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 146.06 with three half-centuries to his name.

Rahul missed out in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), making only seven runs from five balls. It will be important for him to fire with the bat as Delhi look to bounce back from their defeat against KKR and keep themselves in the playoffs race.

