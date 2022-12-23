Top 10 funny memes after Cameron Green becomes the second most expensive player in IPL history after MI signed him at the mini-auction

Young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the second most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Friday, December 23. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) signed him for a massive ₹17.50 crore bid at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi.

He is a rising star in the Australian cricket circuit but is yet to prove himself in the T20 format. Green top-scored for Australia when they toured India for the three-match T20I series earlier this year.

Across three games, he has scored 118 runs at an incredible strike rate of 214.55, while opening the batting. However, he did not score much after that series in the format.

It did not deter IPL franchises from going big on him, as several teams went were involved in an intense bidding war to sign Green. Mumbai Indians eventually won the bidding war and added him to their star-studded roster.

Fans took note of the Mumbai Indians' big-ticket signing at the IPL 2023 mini-auction and expressed their views on the same by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

"I’m pinching myself that this has all happened"- Cameron Green reacts after Mumbai Indians sign him at IPL 2023 mini-auction

Cameron Green was elated after Mumbai Indians signed him for a whopping amount at the mini-auction of IPL 2023 on Friday.

Conveying his emotions and state of mind while watching himself go up during the auction, Green was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo:

“I’m pinching myself that this has all happened. It’s such a weird feeling watching an auction for yourself. I can’t believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like anything when the final call was confirmed."

He added:

"I’ve always been a huge fan of the IPL and it’s going to be so cool to be a part of it. The Mumbai Indians are one of the powerhouses of the competition so I feel very humbled to be joining them. I can’t wait to get there next year.”

Cameron Green will strengthen Mumbai's middle order, which already have young all-rounder Tim David.

