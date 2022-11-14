Top 10 funny memes as KKR trades in Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made some interesting moves during the trade window as they have roped in Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction next month.

Ferguson and Gurbaz were traded from reigning champions Gujarat Titans while Thakur came in from Delhi Capitals.

The Kolkata franchise had a disappointing run in IPL 2022, finishing seventh in the points table. Ahead of the new season, KKR appointed Chandrakant Pandit as the head coach as Brendon McCullum left the franchise at the end of last season.

They responded to the heavy criticism for their poor decisions at the 2022 IPL mega-auction after assembling an imbalanced and inexperienced squad. Under the new coaching regime, KKR have tried to rectify their selection mistakes by acquiring the services of quality players in the trade window this time.

Fans expressed mixed emotions about KKR's latest trade decisions. Few felt that the franchise made smart choices while others thought they spent too much money on trade acquisitions.

Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

KnightRidersXtra @KRxtra Your reactions on the Shardul Thakur trade. Your reactions on the Shardul Thakur trade. 👇 https://t.co/4fyy4UJXcR

Vishal S S Mehra @weshalltalkcric Only Shardul Thakur could take on the mantle of both being a Lord and a Knight. He is the real one man army - MASS. Only Shardul Thakur could take on the mantle of both being a Lord and a Knight. He is the real one man army - MASS. https://t.co/KZEdeuimxK

Elza Laura @Elza33099071

Le opponent team after 20 overs #IPLAuction Shardul thakur , Umesh Yadav ,lucky Ferguson and Mistri Varun in one teamLe opponent team after 20 overs Shardul thakur , Umesh Yadav ,lucky Ferguson and Mistri Varun in one team Le opponent team after 20 overs ⬇️ #IPLAuction https://t.co/l3TiVsG6FV

Sagar @SRKsArmour

#ShardulThakur #KKR

#IPL2023

# KKR to their playoffs chances even before the auction KKR to their playoffs chances even before the auction 💔😭#ShardulThakur #KKR#IPL2023 # https://t.co/ptpEH2GEsS

Shardul Thakur selected in the Indian ODI squad for the series against New Zealand

Shardul Thakur was part of the traveling reserves of Team India during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under. He will now travel to New Zealand for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Kiwis side.

Team India's tour of New Zealand commences on November 18 with the first T20I of the three-match T20 series in Wellington. Thakur is not part of the T20I squad.

The ODI series will begin on November 25 with the opening contest taking place in Auckland. Hamilton and Christchurch will host the next two games on November 27 and 30.

ODI squad for New Zealand tour: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (VC), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Poll : 0 votes