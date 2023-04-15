Top 10 funny memes as RCB reach 174/6 against DC after a middle-order collapse

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have managed to score 174/6 in the first innings of the 20th IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 15, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After being asked to bat first, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis (22) gave RCB a good start with their 42-run partnership. Mitchell Marsh broke a promising stand in the 5th over by dismissing Du Plessis.

Mahipal Lomror (26) and Kohli then took the home side ahead with a steady partnership of 47 runs. Virat Kohli finished his third half-century of the season in the 11th over but unfortunately departed immediately without converting it into a big one.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/26) and other DC bowlers brought their side back into the contest after Kohli's dismissal as the RCB middle-order collapsed meekly from 117/2 to 132/6.

Anuj Rawat (15 off 22 balls) came in as an impact substitute and played a painfully slow innings as the Bangalore side never got the desired momentum in the death overs.

Reflecting on the first innings during the mid-innings break, Kuldeep Yadav said:

"The wicket was not the slower side so I was trying to keep my lengths. I was checking his (Virat) initial movement. Bowled a few wides to him too. He (Maxwell) was going really well and I believe in myself. Once we got him out, the next ball DK bhai got him out so we got back in the game. Just focusing on bowling in the right area.

"You can't predict when the wickets will come. Still a lot of games to go and hope I can breach the 20-wicket mark. It is a little slow and 175 is a good score. The wicket is on the slower side. We need to take singles when the spinners come along."

Fans react after Kohli's fifty helps RCB to 174/6 vs DC

Fans on social media enjoyed the first innings of the IPL 2023 match between RCB and DC. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Akif @KM_Akif Kudos to Anuj Rawat for pulling off a draw from the jaw of defeat. Kudos to Anuj Rawat for pulling off a draw from the jaw of defeat. 👏 https://t.co/Xy96TSVuUX

Academy Of Naam Bade or Darshan Chote @Sabka_Parody meeting with Dinesh Karthik discussing about the future plans of academy after his consistent performances this season



#RCBvsDC President Afridi had ameeting with Dinesh Karthik discussing about the future plans of academy after his consistent performances this season President Afridi had a ☕ meeting with Dinesh Karthik discussing about the future plans of academy after his consistent performances this season❤️#RCBvsDC https://t.co/xJOQDgywXF

