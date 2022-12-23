Top 10 funny memes after Sam Curran becomes the most expensive player in IPL history

Star English bowling all-rounder Sam Curran made history by becoming the highest-paid player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Punjab Kings (PBKS) bagged him with a hefty INR 18.50 Crores bid at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi on Friday afternoon.

This has been a breakout year for Curran in international cricket as he was the stand-out performer for England at the T20 World Cup earlier this year in Australia. He bowled phenomenally in the death overs and ended up with 13 wickets in the tournament, bagging the player of the tournament award.

The franchises bought into those splendid performances and expectedly splurged money heavily as soon as his name came up during the auction. After an intense battle with several teams, the Punjab Kings signed him with a massive 18.50 crores bid.

Fans took note of the development and conveyed their responses by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

‘ @Ashwin_tweetz Watching kasi mama stop bidding for sam curran after 3cr tomorrow Watching kasi mama stop bidding for sam curran after 3cr tomorrow https://t.co/yV28MoVShU

Alexandra Hartley @AlexHartley93 Harry Brook Vs Sam Curran: Harry Brook Vs Sam Curran: https://t.co/smvCbTEmTC

Sagar @sagarcasm Sam Curran sold at Rs. 18.50 cr



Pakistani players watching: Sam Curran sold at Rs. 18.50 crPakistani players watching: https://t.co/7D09OIjKcY

Sam Curran last played for CSK in the IPL in 2021

The young English all-rounder made his IPL debut in 2019 when Punjab Kings signed him for INR 7.2 Crore. Sam Curran had a decent start to his IPL career as he picked up ten wickets from nine games that season. Punjab released him the following year, which allowed Chennai Super Kings to sign him at the auction ahead of IPL 2020.

He enjoyed a fruitful two-year stay with the franchise, where he impressed in both the batting and bowling departments. Across 23 games, he scalped 22 wickets for CSK and 242 runs at a healthy strike rate. Sam Curran then missed last season due to an unfortunate injury, which prompted Chennai to release him last year.

