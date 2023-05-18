Top 10 funny memes as SRH reach 186/5 vs RCB in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) scored 186/5 in the first innings of the 65th IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, May 18, in Hyderabad.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Mohammed Siraj started things off well with a wonderful first over. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma (11) and Rahul Tripathi (15) struggled with timing and could not score freely.

They hit a couple of boundaries against Wayne Parnell and got a move on in the fourth over. Michael Bracewell then dismissed both of them in the fifth over to reduce SRH to 28/2.

Heinrich Klaasen walked to the crease at the number four position. He played an astonishing knock of 104 from 51 balls to singlehandedly lift SRH to a respectable score. He looked in imperial touch from the outset as he began his innings with four off the first ball.

Klaasen played aggressively against the RCB spinners and never let them settle into a rhythm on a tricky pitch where his partners struggled. He finished his century in 49 balls in the 19th over and departed shortly after reaching the milestone. Speaking at the mid-innings break, Klaasen reflected on his knock, saying:

"Pretty special feeling, crowd has been fantastic in the competition and glad I got the first of the tournament. Little bit slower, It used to stop on us from the spinners. [About his batting] Try to keep it as simple as possible, sometimes I search with the flow from my hands, keep the heads still as much as possible."

Speaking about SRH's total, the South African batter said:

"[On the total they've got] I think we just need to stick to the plans, I would love to say par but they've got fantastic batting unit but if we can get couple of quick wickets up front, then it should be enough."

Bangalore have started the chase well as they have scored 64 runs without loss in six wickets.

