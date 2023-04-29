Top 10 funny memes as SRH reach 197/6 vs DC in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) reached a daunting total of 197/6 in the 40th match of IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 29, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

After opting to bat first, SRH lost Mayank Agarwal (5 off 6 balls) early without much contribution from him. Abhishek Sharma (67 off 36 balls) looked in great touch from the outset and played aggressively. His flamboyant strokeplay gave Hyderabad's side the much-needed impetus in the powerplay.

Rahul Tripathi (10 off 6 balls) gave Abhishek company for a while before departing in the fifth over. Aiden Markram (8 off 13 balls) and Harry Brook also walked to the pavilion soon after. Even though wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Abhishek Sharma kept playing his shots authoritatively.

After his departure, Heinrich Klaasen (53* off 27 balls) took over the mantle and hit a magnificent half-century. In the company of Abdul Samad (28) and Akeal Hosein (16*), he helped SRH reach a massive total of 197/6 on a tricky surface. Mitchell Marsh stole the show for the Delhi Capitals with the ball by picking up four wickets.

Abhishek Sharma reflected on the first innings at the mid-innings break and said:

"It was similar to the practice pitch. The ball was coming on a bit lower and slower so our plan was to look for the balls that we can hit and not try anything fancy. I had a plan with Brain Lara to go after the fast bowlers in the powerplay. If they bowled in my area, I was looking to hit it."

He added:

"The wickets were falling when I was playing so I was looking for 180-185 when I was batting. But I'm glad we got more than that. Yeah definitely (on whether he wants to bowl). I have been practising really hard on it and I am waiting for my opportunity."

Fans react after Klaasen and Abhishek power SRH to 197/6 vs DC in IPL 2023

Fans on social media enjoyed the entertaining first innings of the IPL 2023 match between SRH and DC on Saturday. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

annddddd our very own "mouth shutter" Brooky boy came in middle order and gone on DUCK , absolute scene right there #DCvSRH Captain Aiden Markram marvellous 8 runs off just 13 balls, Consistent Mayank 5 runs off 6 balls,annddddd our very own "mouth shutter" Brooky boy came in middle order and gone on DUCK , absolute scene right there Captain Aiden Markram marvellous 8 runs off just 13 balls, Consistent Mayank 5 runs off 6 balls,annddddd our very own "mouth shutter" Brooky boy came in middle order and gone on DUCK , absolute scene right there😍😍 #DCvSRH https://t.co/xlgRgQy4Z1

Dennis🕸 @DenissForReal Harry Brook Convincing Kavya Ji for one more chance. Harry Brook Convincing Kavya Ji for one more chance. https://t.co/zqiKKFX2JS

Pulkit🇮🇳 @pulkit5Dx Kavya Maran With Harry Brook after the Match: Kavya Maran With Harry Brook after the Match: https://t.co/Rn3Ok2XZ6J

DC were 79/1 after seven overs during the chase.

