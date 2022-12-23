Young English batter Harry Brook received a massive ₹13.25 crore deal from SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. It is going to be the maiden season for the youngster in the lucrative Indian league.

It has been a great year for Harry Brook in international cricket as he was part of the T20 World Cup-winning England T20I side. He then played a starring role in his team's 3-0 clean sweep Test series victory against Pakistan last week.

Brook won the Player of the Series award in the series as he amassed 468 runs across three games at an astonishing strike rate of 93.41, including three centuries.

Considering his recent form, many expected a bidding war for the 23-year-old at the IPL mini-auction. The same transpired at the event as SRH fought off tough competition from a couple of other teams and eventually outbid the others to secure the services of Harry Brook.

IPL fans took note of the costly signing made by the SunRisers Hyderabad and expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best ones:

"He is one of those rare players where you look across all formats"- Ben Stokes hails Harry Brook after stellar performances against Pakistan

England Test captain Ben Stokes recently opined that Harry Brook has the potential to become a consistently performing all-format batter for England in years to come, like Indian stalwart Virat Kohli.

Speaking to Sky Sports after white-washing Pakistan on the back of phenomenal batting performances from Brook, Ben Stokes said:

"He is one of those rare players where you look across all formats and you can just see him being successful anywhere. Massive shout but Virat Kohli is one of those guys where his technique is just so simple it works everywhere.

"Harry had the summer he had last year and had all the big ups before he made his debut at the end of the summer. To come here and put in that performance again is just phenomenal.

