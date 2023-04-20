Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 24 runs in the 27th match of IPL 2023 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 20.
Chasing 175, Punjab were bundled out for 150, courtesy of a clinical bowling performance from RCB. Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4/21, while Wanindu Hasaranga scalped two wickets. Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel settled for one wicket apiece.
Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma scored 46(30) and 41(27), respectively, but they lacked support from other PBKS batters.
Fans on Twitter looked disappointed with regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan (injured) and Sikander Raza being dropped from Punjab Kings playing XI.
One user tweeted:
"This match is another instance why you can't expect anything good from PBKS except her [Preity Zinta]."
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
Earlier, a clinical batting performance from Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis on a sluggish wicket helped RCB post 174/4 in their allotted 20 overs. While Kohli smashed 59 off 47 balls, du Plessis hit 84 off 46 deliveries. Together, the duo smashed six maximums and 10 boundaries.
For PBKS, Harpreet Brar scalped two wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis bagged one each.
“Not good enough with the bat” – Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran
Punjab Kings stand-in captain Sam Curran felt that bowlers restricted them to a decent score, but the batters failed to consolidate during the run chase.
Speaking on the post-match presentation ceremony, Curran said:
“I thought we bowled well as a group. Credit to Faf and Virat for the way they played, but I think we didn't let them get away, but we were not good enough with the bat. They bowled well, we lost far too many wickets, a couple of run-outs as well."
He added:
"The rain was a factor as well. The wicket was good today, we'll probably look back at a couple of dismissals and regret it, but we'll come back on Saturday. We are playing in Mumbai on Saturday, it's a good wicket out there and we're excited to play over there.”
PBKS will next play Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 22.
