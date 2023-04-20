Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 24 runs in the 27th match of IPL 2023 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 20.

Chasing 175, Punjab were bundled out for 150, courtesy of a clinical bowling performance from RCB. Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4/21, while Wanindu Hasaranga scalped two wickets. Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel settled for one wicket apiece.

Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma scored 46(30) and 41(27), respectively, but they lacked support from other PBKS batters.

Fans on Twitter looked disappointed with regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan (injured) and Sikander Raza being dropped from Punjab Kings playing XI.

"This match is another instance why you can't expect anything good from PBKS except her [Preity Zinta]."

#PreityZinta #PBKSvRCB #IPL2O23 This match is another instance why you can't expect anything good from PBKS except her🤣 This match is another instance why you can't expect anything good from PBKS except her🤣#PreityZinta #PBKSvRCB #IPL2O23 https://t.co/1mmElmmLcg

Sam Curran is showing nothing with bat.



Can't depend on Bhanuka, Raza or Liam if we choose either of them and we lose then again debate will come he would have been better choice nu, same for Rabada and Ellis.



@PunjabKingsIPL Top order Total collapse, too dependable on Dhawan.Sam Curran is showing nothing with bat.Can't depend on Bhanuka, Raza or Liam if we choose either of them and we lose then again debate will come he would have been better choice nu, same for Rabada and Ellis. @vjjeevi @PunjabKingsIPL Top order Total collapse, too dependable on Dhawan.Sam Curran is showing nothing with bat.Can't depend on Bhanuka, Raza or Liam if we choose either of them and we lose then again debate will come he would have been better choice nu, same for Rabada and Ellis.😭😭😭😭😭😭

AaryanSRTFan @aaryanspam @bagawatwatV Yeah pbks were always in the position to chase it down but they lost too many wickets and lack of sensible batting in the power play also @bagawatwatV Yeah pbks were always in the position to chase it down but they lost too many wickets and lack of sensible batting in the power play also

🐐 @ItsHitmanERA @CricCrazyJohns No Dhawan, Rabada and Raza. Congrats RCB for winning against PBKS Z team @CricCrazyJohns No Dhawan, Rabada and Raza. Congrats RCB for winning against PBKS Z team

The Punjab Kings dropped match-winner



-The Kings LOST.



RESULT: RCB 174/4, Punjab Kings 150

#IPL2023 #RCBvsPBKS NO RAZA, NO JOY 🏏The Punjab Kings dropped match-winner @SRazaB24 for today’s match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.-The Kings LOST.RESULT: RCB 174/4, Punjab Kings 150 NO RAZA, NO JOY 🏏😭The Punjab Kings dropped match-winner @SRazaB24 for today’s match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. -The Kings LOST.RESULT: RCB 174/4, Punjab Kings 150#IPL2023 #RCBvsPBKS https://t.co/FnPwCtTZHr

Yash Rocky @YashRoc76919926 @PunjabKingsIPL @RCBTweets Punjab kings fans blamed kumble and trolled kumble but wat abt now,, even if God comes Punjab faith wont change @PunjabKingsIPL @RCBTweets Punjab kings fans blamed kumble and trolled kumble but wat abt now,, even if God comes Punjab faith wont change

Vignesh PEREZ OUT❌️ @ViniciusJrERA @mufaddal_vohra Punjab kings always got the most money in auction yet they don't buy the right player's or. Appointe. Good coaching staffs year after year same performance. Tired of watching punjab, Srh and Dc it seems they are just playing in ipl to give other team's easy points. @mufaddal_vohra Punjab kings always got the most money in auction yet they don't buy the right player's or. Appointe. Good coaching staffs year after year same performance. Tired of watching punjab, Srh and Dc it seems they are just playing in ipl to give other team's easy points.

Ab Saturday ko MI ke against mat jeet jana Me to Punjab kings rnAb Saturday ko MI ke against mat jeet jana Me to Punjab kings rn😭:Ab Saturday ko MI ke against mat jeet jana https://t.co/9TGdtRoYU3

Dropped dhawan, sikandar raza

How can you drop someone who's performing so well?

#RCBvsPBKS RCB played well but Punjab kings could've easily avoided this lossDropped dhawan, sikandar razaHow can you drop someone who's performing so well? RCB played well but Punjab kings could've easily avoided this lossDropped dhawan, sikandar razaHow can you drop someone who's performing so well?#RCBvsPBKS

Earlier, a clinical batting performance from Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis on a sluggish wicket helped RCB post 174/4 in their allotted 20 overs. While Kohli smashed 59 off 47 balls, du Plessis hit 84 off 46 deliveries. Together, the duo smashed six maximums and 10 boundaries.

For PBKS, Harpreet Brar scalped two wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis bagged one each.

“Not good enough with the bat” – Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran

Punjab Kings stand-in captain Sam Curran felt that bowlers restricted them to a decent score, but the batters failed to consolidate during the run chase.

Speaking on the post-match presentation ceremony, Curran said:

“I thought we bowled well as a group. Credit to Faf and Virat for the way they played, but I think we didn't let them get away, but we were not good enough with the bat. They bowled well, we lost far too many wickets, a couple of run-outs as well."

He added:

"The rain was a factor as well. The wicket was good today, we'll probably look back at a couple of dismissals and regret it, but we'll come back on Saturday. We are playing in Mumbai on Saturday, it's a good wicket out there and we're excited to play over there.”

PBKS will next play Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 22.

