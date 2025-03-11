“Towel baandh ke mere paas hi aya” - Mohammed Siraj reveals stunning story of GT teammate from IPL 2025 auction [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj has landed in Ahmedabad to gear up for IPL 2025. During his journey from the airport to the team hotel, Siraj spoke with the franchise's social media team, narrating an interesting story about the team's captain Shubman Gill.

Ad

GT have started a 'Carversations' series, where they have a quick chat with their players in the car from airport to the hotel. Mohammed Siraj was asked about the time when the Gujarat Titans signed him at the IPL 2025 Auction.

Siraj was in Australia at that time, playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series. GT skipper Shubman Gill was also a part of that squad. Siraj narrated the entire incident:

"Shubman's room was right next to mine. So as soon as my name was announced, he kept knocking. He was telling me, 'Don't worry, now you're definitely coming to GT, don't stress.'"

Ad

Trending

"When I got picked by GT, he was taking a shower, towel baandhke mere paas hi aya. (he came to me with a towel wrapped around him). He hugged me, and said, 'Welcome to GT family!'"

Expand Tweet

Ad

This will be the first time after IPL 2017 that Siraj will play for a franchise other than the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He was a part of the RCB team from 2018 to 2024.

"Whenever we looked at each other, we would say 'Aava de! Aava de!' - Mohammed Siraj on bonding with Prasidh Krishna

Another Indian player from the BGT squad to join the Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025 is Prasidh Krishna. Siraj and Krishna will be teammates in the IPL for the first time. Soon after they came know that GT had signed both of them, they started saying the team's tagline 'Aava De!' to each other.

Ad

"Prasidh and I used to sit next to each other in the team bus. So, whenever we looked at each other, we would say 'Aava de! Aava de!'. It felt so good," Siraj said in the same video.

Expand Tweet

Gujarat Titans will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It will be interesting to see how Mohammed Siraj performs in his first season for GT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️