Travis Head and Rachin Ravindra among 1166 players to register for IPL 2024 auction - Reports

Travis Head and Rachin Ravindra, who impressed in the recently concluded 2023 ODI World Cup, have reportedly put their names among 1166 players for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction.

According to Cricbuzz, the initial list comprises 830 Indians and 336 overseas players, including 212 capped, 909 uncapped, and 45 players from associate nations. It will be trimmed and the franchises have been asked to share their list of players since only 77 slots are available.

There are only 18 capped players in the list of Indian players. The list includes five players who were recently released by their franchises, namely Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, and Manish Pandey. These players have placed themselves in the ₹2 crore bracket.

Other 14 Indians have put their names in the ₹50 lakh category. They are Varun Aaron, KS Bharat, Siddarth Kaul, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivam Mavi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Barinder Sran, Jaydev Unadkat, Hanuma Vihari, and Sandeep Warrier.

Apart from Head and Ravindra, Mitchell Starc, Daryl Mitchell, and Josh Hazlewood are among the big names, who will be up for grabs in the IPL 2024 auction.

According to the report, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has shared the list of players who have registered their names for the auction.

Take a look at the top English players below:

Rehan Ahmed (₹50 lakh), Gus Atkinson (₹1 cr), Sam Billings (₹1 cr), Harry Brook (₹2 cr), Brydon Carse (₹50 lakh), Tom Curran (₹1.5 cr), Ben Duckett (₹2 cr), Richard Gleeson (₹50 lakh), Chris Jordan (₹1.5 cr), Dawid Malan (₹1.5 cr), Tymal Mills (₹1.5 cr), Jamie Overton (₹2 cr), Ollie Pope (₹50 lakh), Adil Rashid (₹2 cr), Philip Salt (₹1.5 cr), Olly Stone (₹75 lakh), David Willey (₹2 cr), Chris Woakes (₹2 cr), and Mark Adair (₹50 lakh).

Gujarat Titans set to enter IPL 2024 auction with maximum purse

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans will enter the IPL 2024 auction with a maximum purse. The 2022 champions have ₹38.15 crore in their kitty, while the Lucknow Super Giants have the least with ₹13.15 crore.

The much-awaited IPL 2024 auction will be held in Dubai on December 19.

Check out the list of purse available for franchises:

GT – ₹38.15 crore

SRH – ₹34 crore

KKR – ₹32.7 crore

CSK – ₹31.4 crore

PBKS – ₹29.1 crore

DC – ₹28.95 crore

RCB – ₹23.25 crore

MI – ₹17.75 crore

RR – ₹14.5 crore

LSG – ₹13.15 crore