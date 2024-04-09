Travis Head survives first-ball dismissal after PBKS' refuse to take DRS for caught behind vs SRH in IPL 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) missed a huge opportunity to get Travis Head's wicket on the first delivery of their IPL 2024 game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The two sides squared off at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 9.

Winning the toss, PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan put the visitors to bat first. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings for the SunRisers. Kagiso Rabada kicked off PBKS' innings with the new ball with an LBW appeal on the game's first delivery.

While wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma was very confident of an edge, Rabada wasn't very sure about the same and didn't show an interest in challenging the umpire's not-out call.

During the replay, UltraEdge confirmed that there was a bat involved and that there indeed was an edge, which Jitesh was confident about. Dhawan seemingly looked disappointed with his call of not taking the review after seeing the replay on the big screen.

PBKS bowlers strike early in powerplay as redemption

Punjab's disappointment did not last long as Arshdeep Singh struck in the fourth over to send Travis Head packing. The Australian batter hit the ball high in the air as it traveled to mid-off, but Dhawan chased it down and completed an excellent running catch.

Head's early onslaught helped SRH get some key runs in the powerplay, but what followed next was absolute dominance by PBKS bowlers. Arshdeep Singh struck again in the fourth over, this time dismissing the in-form Aiden Markram for a two-ball duck.

Sam Curran took charge of the fifth over and dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma as SRH were suddenly reduced to 39/5 in five overs. Courtesy of Arshdeep and Curran, Punjab Kings redeemed themselves in the powerplay after the missed DRS call on the first delivery.

SRH finished the powerplay at 40/3, which is their lowest in the first six overs of the game this season. Additionally, this was the first time this season that SRH lost more than one wicket in the powerplay, which saw Head, Markram and Abhishek Sharma finding their way back to the dugout.