"Trent Boult is not that good as a death bowler" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals' weaknesses heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) death bowling is a potential weakness heading into IPL 2024. He noted that Trent Boult, who will likely be the only overseas seamer in their playing XI, is not a potent weapon at the death.

Boult, who accounted for 13 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 8.21, was the Royals' most successful seamer in IPL 2024. However, the New Zealand seamer is more renowned for his prowess with the new ball and not for his death-bowling skills.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Rajasthan Royals' seam-bowling trio of Boult, Nandre Burger, and Avesh Khan might be found wanting at the death.

"Their death bowling is not that strong. Trent Boult is not that good as a death bowler. Nandre Burger, if he plays, also concedes a lot of runs. They traded in Avesh Khan for Devdutt Padikkal, but Avesh is also very expensive," he said (8:25).

The former India opener added that Sanju Samson was virtually forced to use Yuzvendra Chahal at the death last season.

"They used Yuzi Chahal a lot as a death bowler, but is he your best available option to be used? So, I feel the death bowling is slightly weak. This team's spin attack is good but the death bowling looks slightly worrying," Chopra observed.

The Royals have been dealt a massive blow due to Prasidh Krishna's unavailability for IPL 2024. Although the Karnataka seamer is also not known for his death-bowling skills, he would have presented the franchise with an additional option.

"They don't have an all-rounder" - Aakash Chopra on the Rajasthan Royals' other weakness

The Rajasthan Royals do not have many players who can deliver with both bat and ball. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons a genuine all-rounder's absence is another shortcoming in the Rajasthan Royals squad.

"They don't have an all-rounder. If someone couldn't use the Impact Player last year, it was this team. Despite having the Impact Player, they used to play only five bowlers and their batting used to end at No. 6," he elaborated (7:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the other franchises will look to take advantage of that weakness.

"You were thinking how were they able to do that. Why were they not using the option of playing an extra player? It was because they weren't getting a player, neither an Indian nor overseas, who could do two jobs. So that is a potential weakness for sure, which the opposing teams will look to exploit," Chopra stated.

The Royals will hope that Rovman Powell and Riyan Parag can give them a few decent overs. The Impact Player rule should also help them to overcome the absence of a top-class all-rounder.

Poll : Do the Rajasthan Royals have the weakest death bowling in IPL 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion