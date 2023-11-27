"Tricky thing releasing players" - Andy Flower reveals why RCB let go off Josh Hazlewood ahead of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) newly-appointed head coach Andy Flower has admitted that it was tricky to let go of Josh Hazlewood ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. With the right-arm seamer unavailable for the first half of the upcoming season, Flower said the franchise saw it fit to release him.

Despite his new-ball expertise, Hazlewood was let go in the release and retention list announced by the franchises on Sunday. The Aussie joined the Bangalore-based franchise ahead of the 2022 season but played only three matches this year due to an injury.

Flower explained that Hazlewood will be unavailable for the first half of IPL 2024 as he is expecting a baby at the end of March. The former Zimbabwe skipper was quoted as saying by nine.com.au:

"I've just come off the phone with Josh. He, very pleasingly, has a baby on the way, due at the end of March. So Josh won't be with us, certainly not for the first half of the season. It's a tricky thing releasing players. We respect them, we value what they've given to the team. These decisions are important and they affect people's careers and I think Mo and I take that responsibility really seriously. We've given good debate time and thought to those decisions."

RCB still have an opportunity to buy back the Aussie seamer in the auction. He fetched a whopping ₹7.75 crore in the 2022 mega auction from the franchise.

Josh Hazlewood played a handy role in Australia's 2023 World Cup victory

Josh Hazlewood. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hazlewood played a significant role in Australia's sixth ODI World Cup triumph. The seamer played all 11 matches in the tournament and picked up 16 wickets, including two vital scalps in the final against India in Ahmedabad.

Led by Australia's decorated pace trio of Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins, the Aussies restricted India to 240 in 50 overs. Travis Head then cracked a superb 137 to propel his side to a six-wicket victory.