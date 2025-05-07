"Tune merese zyada maare hai" - RR bowlers engage in fun six-hitting challenge in nets amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowlers Kumar Kartikeya and Fazalhaq Farooqi took part in a fun six-hitting challenge in the nets during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Rajasthan are out of the race for playoffs.
During a net session, Kumar Kartikeya challenged Farooqi to hit more sixes. The two RR bowlers then took part in the challenge and were asked to tell who hit more sixes.
"Tune merese zyaada maare hai (You have hit more than me)," Farooqi told Kartikeya.
Kartikeya then asked Farooqi to repeat the same in front of the camera, to which the pacer gave a hilarious response.
"Jhoot chahiye aapko? Ek bada jhoot aapko mai bolta hoon. Kartik ne merese zyada chakke maare hai. Jhoot! (Do you want a lie? I will tell you a big lie. Kartik has hit more sixes than me. Lies! )," he said looking into the camera.
Watch the video of the same posted by RR on X (formerly Twitter) below:
RR face CSK in their next IPL 2025 game in Chennai
Meanwhile, RR play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next IPL 2025 fixture on Monday, May 12. The game will be played at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ended in a narrow one-run loss, which also ended their playoff hopes. RR have two more games left to play for pride and end their season on a positive note.
They have managed to win just three matches and suffered nine defeats, with many being close losses. After the game against CSK, they will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last match of the season on Friday, May 16, at home.
