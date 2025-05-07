"Tune merese zyada maare hai" - RR bowlers engage in fun six-hitting challenge in nets amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowlers Kumar Kartikeya and Fazalhaq Farooqi took part in a fun six-hitting challenge in the nets during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Rajasthan are out of the race for playoffs.

Ad

During a net session, Kumar Kartikeya challenged Farooqi to hit more sixes. The two RR bowlers then took part in the challenge and were asked to tell who hit more sixes.

"Tune merese zyaada maare hai (You have hit more than me)," Farooqi told Kartikeya.

Kartikeya then asked Farooqi to repeat the same in front of the camera, to which the pacer gave a hilarious response.

Ad

Trending

"Jhoot chahiye aapko? Ek bada jhoot aapko mai bolta hoon. Kartik ne merese zyada chakke maare hai. Jhoot! (Do you want a lie? I will tell you a big lie. Kartik has hit more sixes than me. Lies! )," he said looking into the camera.

Watch the video of the same posted by RR on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

RR face CSK in their next IPL 2025 game in Chennai

Meanwhile, RR play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next IPL 2025 fixture on Monday, May 12. The game will be played at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ended in a narrow one-run loss, which also ended their playoff hopes. RR have two more games left to play for pride and end their season on a positive note.

They have managed to win just three matches and suffered nine defeats, with many being close losses. After the game against CSK, they will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last match of the season on Friday, May 16, at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More