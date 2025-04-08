"Turns out KL wasn’t leading the team, he was leading the slowdown"- Top 10 funny memes as LSG score 238/3 in IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are competing in match 21 of IPL 2025 today (April 8) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to chase on a good batting surface.
Aiden Markram (47) gave a blazing start to the visiting team in the powerplay, while Mitchell Marsh took some time to get in. After a 99-run opening partnership, Markram perished in the 11th over, bringing Nicholas Pooran to the crease. Mitchell Marsh (81) and Pooran then smashed the ball all around the park and added 71 runs together for the second wicket to put their side in a great position.
After Marsh's departure in the 16th over, Pooran took the onus on himself, provided a blazing finish to his team, and powered them to a massive total of 238. He remained unbeaten on 87 (36) after hitting eight sixes and seven fours.
Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of Tuesday afternoon's IPL 2025 match between LSG and KKR. They shared their reactions to the action by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:
"KL Rahul left LSG and suddenly Markram, Marsh, Pooran all remembered it’s a T20 match, not a 5-day Test! Turns out KL wasn’t leading the team, he was leading the slowdown!" one tweet read.
"I thought that 180-190 would be a par score"- LSG opener Mitchell Marsh after 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs KKR
During the mid-innings break, Lucknow batter Mitchell Marsh reflected on his team's batting performance and said:
"I think any good batter will say that it's doing a bit out there! But, I thought that 180-190 would be a par score, but the best thing about us is Nicky P walking out to bat! Aiden and I were quite traditional in the way we play, and played some good cricket shots."
Marsh continued:
"I tried to get a read on the wicket, the outfield is fast and that helped too. I'm just trying to prepare as well as I can. Opening the batting is something I'm enjoying in this team in IPL. What also helps is the batting come later. I'm not more motivated than this to score runs and become a sub in this heat!"
At the time of writing, KKR had reached 45/1 in three overs in their chase of 239.
