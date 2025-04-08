"Turns out KL wasn’t leading the team, he was leading the slowdown"- Top 10 funny memes as LSG score 238/3 in IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are competing in match 21 of IPL 2025 today (April 8) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to chase on a good batting surface.

Ad

Aiden Markram (47) gave a blazing start to the visiting team in the powerplay, while Mitchell Marsh took some time to get in. After a 99-run opening partnership, Markram perished in the 11th over, bringing Nicholas Pooran to the crease. Mitchell Marsh (81) and Pooran then smashed the ball all around the park and added 71 runs together for the second wicket to put their side in a great position.

After Marsh's departure in the 16th over, Pooran took the onus on himself, provided a blazing finish to his team, and powered them to a massive total of 238. He remained unbeaten on 87 (36) after hitting eight sixes and seven fours.

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of Tuesday afternoon's IPL 2025 match between LSG and KKR. They shared their reactions to the action by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"KL Rahul left LSG and suddenly Markram, Marsh, Pooran all remembered it’s a T20 match, not a 5-day Test! Turns out KL wasn’t leading the team, he was leading the slowdown!" one tweet read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I thought that 180-190 would be a par score"- LSG opener Mitchell Marsh after 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

During the mid-innings break, Lucknow batter Mitchell Marsh reflected on his team's batting performance and said:

"I think any good batter will say that it's doing a bit out there! But, I thought that 180-190 would be a par score, but the best thing about us is Nicky P walking out to bat! Aiden and I were quite traditional in the way we play, and played some good cricket shots."

Ad

Marsh continued:

"I tried to get a read on the wicket, the outfield is fast and that helped too. I'm just trying to prepare as well as I can. Opening the batting is something I'm enjoying in this team in IPL. What also helps is the batting come later. I'm not more motivated than this to score runs and become a sub in this heat!"

At the time of writing, KKR had reached 45/1 in three overs in their chase of 239.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More