“Yeh match chal raha hai ya highlights” - Twitter goes berserk as SRH register the highest-ever total in IPL history

In an immaculate display of batting, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered the highest-ever total in the history of IPL, having amassed 277-3 in 20 overs against the Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27.

As a result, the Orange Army surpassed the previous IPL record for the highest-ever team total held by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who scored 263-5 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 23, 2013.

Absolute carnage by the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters

Having been put into bat first after Hardik Pandya won the toss, the hosts lost opener Mayank Agarwal (11) in the fifth over when the scoreboard read 45.

The 2023 World Cup final Player of the Match Travis Head, who was making his debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed the hapless Mumbai Indians, bowlers, all over the park and set the platform for a record total. He slammed 62 runs off just 24 balls, with the help of nine fours and three sixes.

Young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma too produced a blitzkrieg scoring 63 off just 23 balls which included three fours and seven sixes. The carnage did not stop there, as the South African duo of Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram continued the onslaught with their power-hitting.

While former SRH skipper Markram finished with 42* off 28 deliveries, wicket-keeper batter Klaasen smashed seven sixes and four fours during his knock of 80* off just 34 balls.

The social media went berserk on Wednesday evening for Sunrisers Hyderabad's sensational display of batting at Uppal. Here are some of the noteworthy reactions on X about Sunrisers Hyderabad's record IPL total:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Sunrisers began their 2024 IPL campaign with a narrow four-run defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 23.