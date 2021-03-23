'Cringe' - Twitterati reacts to the IPL 2021 anthem

Fans on Twitter disapproved of the anthem for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Many seemed upset with the same and expressed displeasure, in some instances with vituperative criticism.

Some of the aficionados even termed the new IPL anthem 'Cringe' and compared it with the highly criticized Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 anthem.

Official broadcaster Star Sports on Tuesday launched the IPL 2021 anthem - 'India Ka Apna Mantra' - during the innings break of the first ODI between India and England.

"#VIVOIPL 2021 Anthem salutes the new, bold and confident spirit of India. Let’s all believe in #IndiaKaApnaMantra. Tell us what you think will be your team's Success Mantra this season. VIVO IPL 2021 - Starts from April 9!," they wrote in their tweet.

#VIVOIPL 2021 Anthem salutes the new, bold and confident spirit of India. Let’s all believe in #IndiaKaApnaMantra.



Tell us what you think will be your team's Success Mantra this season.



VIVO IPL 2021 - Starts from April 9! pic.twitter.com/d8STLot31X — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 23, 2021

Here are some interesting reactions to the IPL 2021 anthem:

WORST ANTHEM EVER @StarSportsIndia — Manas Singh (@manas_singh_07) March 23, 2021

What a shitty IPL anthem...

Learn from Sony sports, Missing Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Ajay Jadeja Sahab etc..



Jatin Sapru is totally MS blind fan — Tanmoy Chakraborty (@Tanmoycv01) March 23, 2021

Advertisement

The ads were great for VIVO IPL 2021 but this anthem just ruined my day!! 2018 anthem was best — Akashdeep Singh (@IndianAkashdeep) March 23, 2021

tony kakkar ke gane bhi accha lagne lagenge — Jay. (@Itxjunu18) March 23, 2021

Apart from Rohit aur kohli Ka dance anthem tho tatti bannayi tumlogne 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ bring back old sony standard anthems🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Sudheesh Nair (@Sudheesh_2014) March 23, 2021

Advertisement

Please @BCCI Give @SonySportsIndia Rights of @IPL broadcasting they gave Better anthem songs please it's a request — SUBHAM SRKIAN (@Sdmsrkian) March 23, 2021

Other talented people, seeing this stuff from Star - Ye Main Kar Leta Hoon....... pic.twitter.com/JAfutwzS5F — Vijay The Master 2 (@SouthPeNoDoubt) March 23, 2021

Worst innovation when compared to Sony Max IPL anthem songs @StarSportsIndia you guys ruined ipl anthem songs 😭 — Iliyaz Mohammad (@Iliyaz25) March 23, 2021

Advertisement

StarSports can't match IPL anthems of SONY !😌pic.twitter.com/acnpzs0SKA — COLONEL (@CloudyCric) March 23, 2021

Guys 🤦what the hell & heaven.

Ipl is the biggest & best T20 league in the universe. & You people are hyping up with this crap anthem.

I didn't expected this from you. Don't know who approved it. 🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/2jKlwzlll1 — Hari Krishna (@HariNotorious1) March 23, 2021

IPL franchises start their preparations for the tournament

Meanwhile, many of the IPL franchises have begun their preparations for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were amongst the first to get started and will be shifting their camp to Mumbai in a few days' time. The likes of MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and a few other youngsters have been in Chennai for over 15 days now and are making sure they're fully ready for the tournament.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also started a camp with available players and others are expected to join the squad in a week's time.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have started assembling in Mumbai - one of the two venues where the first leg of IPL 2021 will be played.

Some of the Mumbai Indians (MI) players have also started arriving at training camp for the tournament.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), however, are the two teams that are yet to update fans about the arrival of their players.

All the cricketers who haven't been in a bubble earlier will have to undergo a week-long quarantine before they hit the ground. Those players who are already coming from a bio-secure environment can join their teams directly subject to BCCI Medical team's approval.