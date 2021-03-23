'Cringe' - Twitterati reacts to the IPL 2021 anthem

Fans on Twitter disapproved of the anthem for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Many seemed upset with the same and expressed displeasure, in some instances with vituperative criticism.
Some of the aficionados even termed the new IPL anthem 'Cringe' and compared it with the highly criticized Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 anthem.
Official broadcaster Star Sports on Tuesday launched the IPL 2021 anthem - 'India Ka Apna Mantra' - during the innings break of the first ODI between India and England.
"#VIVOIPL 2021 Anthem salutes the new, bold and confident spirit of India. Let’s all believe in #IndiaKaApnaMantra. Tell us what you think will be your team's Success Mantra this season. VIVO IPL 2021 - Starts from April 9!," they wrote in their tweet.
Here are some interesting reactions to the IPL 2021 anthem:
IPL franchises start their preparations for the tournament
Meanwhile, many of the IPL franchises have begun their preparations for the upcoming edition of the tournament.
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were amongst the first to get started and will be shifting their camp to Mumbai in a few days' time. The likes of MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and a few other youngsters have been in Chennai for over 15 days now and are making sure they're fully ready for the tournament.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also started a camp with available players and others are expected to join the squad in a week's time.
Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have started assembling in Mumbai - one of the two venues where the first leg of IPL 2021 will be played.
Some of the Mumbai Indians (MI) players have also started arriving at training camp for the tournament.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), however, are the two teams that are yet to update fans about the arrival of their players.
All the cricketers who haven't been in a bubble earlier will have to undergo a week-long quarantine before they hit the ground. Those players who are already coming from a bio-secure environment can join their teams directly subject to BCCI Medical team's approval.