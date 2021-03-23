IPL 2021: CSK to shift training camp to Mumbai on March 26

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will shift their training camp to Mumbai before March 26, CEO Kasi Vishwanath has revealed. Some members of the CSK squad, including MS Dhoni, have already begun training in Chennai from around March 10.

This camp was apparently planned before the BCCI announced the schedule for IPL 2021. But with no team to get home advantage in the upcoming season, and with CSK to play five of their games in Mumbai, the team will now shift the camp to the financial capital of India.

“We will definitely shift now. We are scheduled to leave for Mumbai by March 26,” CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan told Inside Sport.

Kasi Vishwanathan added that the team would stay at the Trident hotel in Mumbai.

Star batsman Suresh Raina to join CSK on March 26

CSK's number three batsman Suresh Raina will be joining the team in Mumbai directly on March 26. The left-hander will undergo a week-long quarantine and is expected to begin his training around April 3.

The 34-year-old has already started his preparations in Ghaziabad already after pulling out of IPL 2020 due to concerns over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Suresh Raina earlier sought permission from the CSK management to join the team later after celebrating the first birthday of his son Rio.

Rio, my little baby wishing you a very happy first birthday! ❤️

Rio means River, symbolising the power of nature & source of life! Exactly how you arrived in our lives bringing joy & happiness. May you flow boundlessly like a river spreading enchantment, excitement, and adventure pic.twitter.com/SuiqnaJQrc — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 23, 2021

CSK all-rounder DJ Bravo also arrived directly in Mumbai on March 20. The Caribbean cricketer is expected to join the team after the completion of his quarantine period, about a couple of days after the team arrives in Mumbai.

After failing to make it to the playoffs for the first time last year, the Chennai Super Kings are determined to ensure that they leave no stone unturned while preparing for the upcoming season. They roped in specialist net bowlers from South Africa and Sri Lanka to help with their preparations.

The team has been practicing some match simulations under the guidance of skipper MS Dhoni. In what could be the final IPL season for their beloved 'Thala', CSK will want to put up a good performance and help him lift his fourth IPL title.