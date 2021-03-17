Watch: Suresh Raina begins his preparations for IPL 2021

Suresh Raina might not have joined the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) training camp yet, but he has begun his preparations for IPL 2021. The 34-year-old, who is currently in Ghaziabad, practiced while wearing his CSK jersey on Wednesday.

The Chennai Super Kings shared the video of Suresh Raina's open net session on their social media handles.

Raina kicked off this session with some warm-ups and followed this up by honing his range hitting skills. In the 30-second video, the left-hander also played some of his trademark shots and looked to be in fine touch.

"In awe of the southpaw! #ChinnaThala - Coming soon! #WhistlePodu #Yellove @ImRaina," the CSK handle captioned the post.

Suresh Raina also shared the same video on social media and wrote:

"All set for the upcoming season #ghaziabad #cricket #letsdothis."

Suresh Raina to join the CSK camp on March 24th

Suresh Raina, who was earlier expected to join the CSK camp on March 21st, has postponed his arrival in Chennai. It is believed that he will join the CSK camp after March 24th, following his son's birthday.

“He has some personal work to attend. Once he finishes it, he will join us. He has communicated to us that he will join the camp after March 24th,” CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanath told InsideSport.

Suresh Raina pulled out of IPL 2020 just a few weeks before the tournament started due to worries regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. CSK felt his absence and their batting looked fragile at times last season.

CSK failed to make it to the playoffs in the 13th edition of the tournament for the first time in their history. With the beloved 'Chinna Thala' returning for this season, CSK will be hoping that they have a better season in IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, the likes of MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and a few others are already taking part in the ongoing CSK training camp at the Chepauk stadium.

After a poor season last year, Dhoni has been working hard on his batting ahead of IPL 2021. The CSK skipper is reportedly batting twice a day as he hasn't played a great deal of cricket following his retirement from international action.