Ugly video of fight between fans during DC vs SRH IPL 2023 match goes viral

A video of a fight between cricket fans during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has gone viral on social media.

DC took on SRH in match number 40 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 29. This was the second game of the doubleheader. Hyderabad went on to beat Delhi by nine runs. Batting first, SRH put up 197/6 on the board and then held DC to 188/6.

A video of fans engaging in violence during the game has now gone viral on social media platforms.

Speaking of the match, SRH batted first after winning the toss and were lifted to a competitive total by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (67 off 36) and Heinrich Klaasen (53* of 27). In the chase, DC were well-placed at 112/1 as Philip Salt (59 off 35) and Mitchell Marsh (63 off 39) struck impressive half-centuries.

Mayank Markande (2/20), however, took a brilliant return catch to dismiss Salt. The Delhi Capitals lost their way after that and were held to 188/6. Delhi all-rounder Marsh was named Player of the Match despite his team being on the losing side. Before scoring a fifty, he returned with figures of 4/27 with the ball.

“Good to see guys show skills and character” - SRH skipper Aiden Markram

Speaking after the nine-run win, Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram hailed his side for putting up a good team effort and showing character. He commented:

“Great team effort. Good to see the guys show good skills and character. I don't mind getting things wrong if the approach is right. It helps to see such performances, the guys will see that results are there to be had. Credit to the way the team has responded.”

Sharing his views on the star performers of the match, Markram said:

“Klassy [Heinrich Klaasen] has been in great form, and Abhishek did the hard work early on. Klassy backs himself to play that way, good to see it pay off. We needed wickets to get back in the game, and it needed a special catch from Mayank [Markande]. Fortunately, the ball was stopping a bit and the bowlers showed great character to execute their spoils.”

Despite the win, Sunrisers Hyderabad are eighth in the IPL 2023 points table with six points after eight matches.

