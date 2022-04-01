"Umesh Express!" - Fans erupt as KKR speedster Umesh Yadav becomes Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Umesh Yadav continued his sensational start to the IPL 2022 season with another brilliant performance, this time against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 34-year-old gave away just 23 runs in his four overs and picked up four wickets as PBKS were bundled out for just 137.

For someone who has played just two IPL games in the past two seasons, this is turning out to be an inspirational comeback for Yadav in white-ball cricket. The 34-year-old has made a statement that he is not someone who can just be seen as a backup pacer in the longest format of the game.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the consistency with which Umesh Yadav has performed so far this season. Here are some of their reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Purple cap holder - Umesh Yadav - the hero so far for KKR. Purple cap holder - Umesh Yadav - the hero so far for KKR. https://t.co/tQW2aSaEnL

Ashish Shrivastava @ashishayush1177

Umesh Express ! Not Every Franchise Use umesh Yadav as KKR useUmesh Express ! Not Every Franchise Use umesh Yadav as KKR use 💜Umesh Express ! https://t.co/HL6jYXj1cK

Vinayakk @vinayakkm



#IPL2022 0-W-0-W accurately sums up how Umesh Yadav is bowling. 0-W-0-W accurately sums up how Umesh Yadav is bowling.#IPL2022

Abhijeet ♞ @TheYorkerBall



Umesh Yadav 2.0 firing All Cylinder



3.4-0-23-4



#KKRvPBKS This is too coolUmesh Yadav 2.0 firing All Cylinder3.4-0-23-4 This is too coolUmesh Yadav 2.0 firing All Cylinder3.4-0-23-4#KKRvPBKS https://t.co/PG9RWrsacc

Udit @udit_buch Bharat Arun has made Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee absolute beasts Bharat Arun has made Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee absolute beasts 🔥

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Ajinkya Rahane's presence has boosted Umesh Yadav's bowling performance. We miss you Rahane. Ajinkya Rahane's presence has boosted Umesh Yadav's bowling performance. We miss you Rahane. ❤

Girish @Chandra__Girish

#KKRvPBKS After purple patel we have Purple Yadav After purple patel we have Purple Yadav 💜#KKRvPBKS https://t.co/J1QUkhpHZC

Q. @Johannesburg149 Umesh Yadav when some1 says Powerplay Umesh Yadav when some1 says Powerplay https://t.co/NFAeMx16n4

Rushil @rushilthefirst



4-23 Vs PBKS (Today)

4-24 Vs RR

3-13 Vs PBKS

3-19 Vs PBKS

3-23 Vs PBKS



PBKS' nightmare Umesh Yadav's top 5 spells in IPL:4-23 Vs PBKS (Today)4-24 Vs RR3-13 Vs PBKS3-19 Vs PBKS3-23 Vs PBKSPBKS' nightmare Umesh Yadav's top 5 spells in IPL:4-23 Vs PBKS (Today) 4-24 Vs RR3-13 Vs PBKS3-19 Vs PBKS3-23 Vs PBKSPBKS' nightmare 😏

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #IPL2022 @y_umesh played just 2 games in last 2 seasons in the IPL. And even with the Indian team he only gets a game when someone's injured or rested. But such is his attitude that you never see him complain. Warms my heart to see him do well. One of the good guys. #KKRvPBKS .@y_umesh played just 2 games in last 2 seasons in the IPL. And even with the Indian team he only gets a game when someone's injured or rested. But such is his attitude that you never see him complain. Warms my heart to see him do well. One of the good guys. #KKRvPBKS #IPL2022 https://t.co/MFDwiNgJWr

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit



And today he is one of the leading wicket takers of IPL.



Moral : Trust yourself, even when no one else does. Umesh Yadav was not picked in initial auction roundsAnd today he is one of the leading wicket takers of IPL.Moral : Trust yourself, even when no one else does. #KKRvsPBKS Umesh Yadav was not picked in initial auction roundsAnd today he is one of the leading wicket takers of IPL. Moral : Trust yourself, even when no one else does. #KKRvsPBKS

Umesh Yadav's accuracy stuns power-packed PBKS

PBKS made a statement of intent after their sensational chase of 206 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening game of the season. Many felt that this batting line-up was almost unstoppable.

However, KKR just got off to the best start possible after putting PBKS into bat. Skipper Mayank Agarwal was trapped right in from by Umesh Yadav and that set the tone nicely for the Knight Riders.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa once again threatened to score big, but was stopped in his tracks by Shivam Mavi. Shikhar Dhawan too departed and PBKS needed to consolidate their innings.

Liam Livingstone seemed to have settled at the crease and looked in the mood to break the shackles. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer showed great presence of mind to bring back his strike bowler. The English right-hander tried to clear the fence off Yadav's bowling but was caught at long off.

Yadav completed his fantastic spell by picking up wickets of Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar and completely sucked the momentum out of the PBKS innings. KKR have chased down a similar target in their opening game and will be confident of getting their second win of the season.

