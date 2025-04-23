"Umpire Indians are back"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's thumping win in IPL 2025 clash vs SRH in Hyderabad

The Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinically by seven wickets in match 41 of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. With their fifth win in nine games, MI jumped to the third position on the points table.
SRH batted first after losing the toss and reached a below-par total of 143 for eight following a dismal batting performance. Heinrich Klaasen (71) and Abhinav Manohar (43) played responsibly for SRH in the batting department and rescued them after a disappointing collapse. Trent Boult (4/26) and Deepak Chahar (2/12) stole the show for MI with the ball.
In reply, Rohit Sharma (70) continued his good form, smashing his second consecutive half-century to power Mumbai Indians home comfortably in the chase. Suryakumar Yadav supported him with an unbeaten cameo of 40 (19) as MI reached 146/3 in 15.4 overs and sealed the victory.
The one-sided IPL 2025 match between MI and SRH entertained the fans, who shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the top memes:
"Glad the boys are taking the momentum in the right way"- MI captain Hardik Pandya after win vs SRH in IPL 2025
At the post-match presentation, Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the win, saying:
"Good to have wins behind our backs, glad the boys are taking the momentum in the right way. This team, once everyone starts clicking, will be dominating the league. Overall, a very good win. Captaincy is about instincts."
"I had my plans, but in a situation like this, where he (Deepak Chahar) bowled wonderfully, I don't know why we should wait for him to bowl the 4th over. That time, we wanted them to take a chance and lose a wicket. Overall, we can get better in all departments, and as a group, we will be very clinical. So far, very satisfying," Pandya added.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming match of IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24.
