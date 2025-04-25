Umran Malik joins KKR squad in Kolkata, set to continue his rehab during IPL 2025

Jammu and Kashmir's tearaway fast bowler Umran Malik has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad amid the ongoing IPL 2025. The 25-year-old was roped in by the side at his base price of ₹75 lakh during the mega auction.

However, Malik was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. While he has joined the KKR squad in Kolkata, he won't play this season. The franchise confirmed that the speedster will continue his rehab while being with the squad for the remainder of the edition.

Anncouning the pacer's arrival, KKR wrote on X:

"#UmranMalik has joined the squad in Kolkata to continue his rehab and “return to cricket” programme with KKR for the remainder of the season. He’s not joining as an official playing member of the squad, but will work with the team and support staff to get back to his best! Welcome to the family, Umran."

Upon his arrival, Malik was seen bowling in the nets ahead of KKR's upcoming match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

It is worth mentioning that Chetan Sakariya, left-arm pacer from Saurashtra, was named as Umran Malik's replacement by the three-time champions ahead of the IPL 2025.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR have three wins to their name after eight matches and are placed seventh in the points table. They face PBKS at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday, April 26.

Umran Malik fizzled out after a promising start to his IPL career

Playing for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Umran Malik made his IPL debut in 2021 against KKR. The bowler grabbed headlines early in his career due to his express pace.

He had a wonderful year in 2022, picking up 22 wickets across 14 outings. He also earned an India call-up following the breakthrough season. However, he soon fizzled out after the promising start.

Malik was part of the SRH squad in IPL 2024, where they finished as runners-up. He didn't get many opportunities to prove his worth in the edition, featuring in just one game.

